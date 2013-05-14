LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) shares over potential securities laws violations by LPL Financial Holdings and certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements was announced.



Investors who purchased shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) concerning whether a series of statements by LPL Financial Holdings Inc regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



LPL Financial Holdings Inc reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from over $3.47 billion in 2011 to over $3.66 billion in 2012. However, its Net Income declined from $170.38 million in 2011 to $151.92 million in 2012.



In December 2012, Massachusetts securities regulators filed a lawsuit against LPL Financial Holdings Inc in connection with its business practices regarding its sales of non-traded real estate investment trusts. In February 2013 the lawsuit settled. LPL Financial Holdings Inc is required to permit Massachusetts residents to return their non-traded real estate investment trusts to LPL Financial Holdings Inc at the original purchase price.



Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc closed on May 13, 2012, at $36.49 per share.



