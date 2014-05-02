Richard Dragotta Rewarded for Excellence, Attends LPL Financial Summit 2014 Conference

Paramus, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2014 -- Richard Dragotta founder of INC Advisors recently attended the LPL Financial SUMMIT 2014 conference, an event for the highest tier of advisors at LPL Financial LLC, the nation’s largest independent broker-dealer.



Hosted in Monte Carlo, Monaco, SUMMIT 2014 provided an outstanding educational forum for qualifying advisors, each of whom were rewarded for their performance and accomplishments over the past year. This important annual advisor event also included presentations from LPL Financial leaders and strategic partners, and provided a unique opportunity to network and share ideas with their peers, some of the most successful advisors in the industry. The keynote speaker for this year’s event was Driver of Century Mario Andretti.



“I am honored to be recognized as a top advisor at LPL Financial, which I attribute to my commitment to provide unbiased guidance to clients and represent their best interests. Attending events like SUMMIT 2014 helps me remain on the forefront of industry trends, and continue to develop the breadth and depth of my services.”



About Richard Dragotta

Richard Dragotta, ChFC®, CRPC®, is the Branch Manager and Registered Principal of LPL Financial and founder of INC Advisors. Based in northern New Jersey, his network of is one of LPL Financial’s largest branches in the country where independent advisors provide objective, conflict-free wealth management strategies and advisory services predominately to pre-retirees and retirees throughout the United States. Dragotta is a also member of LPL Financial Executive Council*



About LPL Financial

LPL Financial, a wholly owned subsidiary of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LPLA), is the nation's largest independent broker-dealer (based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine, June 1996-2013), an RIA custodian, and an independent consultant to retirement plans. LPL Financial offers proprietary technology, comprehensive clearing and compliance services, practice management programs and training, and independent research to more than 13,600 financial advisors and approximately 700 financial institutions. In addition, LPL Financial supports approximately 4,500 financial advisors licensed with insurance companies by providing customized clearing, advisory platforms and technology solutions. LPL Financial and its affiliates have more than 3,000 employees with primary offices in Boston, Charlotte, and San Diego. For more information, please visit www.lpl.com.



Securities and Advisory Services offered through LPL Financial. A Registered Investment

Advisor, Member FINRA/SIPC



- This distinction is based on individual production of all registered advisors supported by LPL Financial, the nation’s largest independent broker-dealer*, and is awarded to less than two percent of the firm’s 13,600 advisors nationwide