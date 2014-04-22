Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of LRAD Corporation : Aerospace and Defense - Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report market report to its offering

Synopsis

Strategic Defence Intelligence's "LRAD Corporation : Aerospace and Defense - Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, SWOT analysis, business description, company history, key competitors, financial analysis, recent developments, key employees as well as company locations and subsidiaries.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "LRAD Corporation"



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. Strategic Defence Intelligence strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

- Examines and identifies key information and issues about "LRAD Corporation" for business intelligence requirements.

- Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

- The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, and locations and subsidiaries.



ReasonsToBuy

- Quickly enhance your understanding of "LRAD Corporation"

- Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

- Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors' businesses better.

- Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

LRAD Corporation (LRAD) develops acoustic products that beam, focus and control sound over short and long distances. The company primarily offers a variety of directional sound products, which meet a range of requirements from communicating with and deterring threats over distances up to 300 meters with its hand-held LRAD 100X, and distances greater than 1,500 meters with its LRAD-RX. The company principally serves military, commercial security, public safety and wildlife preservation industries. Its key customers include the US Navy, US Marine Corps, US Army, the Department of Homeland Security and international customers. LRAD is headquartered in San Diego, California, the US.



Companies Mentioned



LRAD Corporation



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/153130/lrad-corporation-aerospace-and-defense-company-profile-swot-and-financial-report.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

###