LT Organics Is Now Offering 100% Pure Argan Oil for Skin, Hair, Face and Nails on Amazon

Glen Burnie, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2014 -- LT Organics is a premiere brand that sells a hundred percent pure and natural Argan oil. They support cruelty-free and eco-friendly products. They have introduced their Argan oil for skin and is donating one dollar for every bottle that is sold, in order to help in fighting childhood cancer. Not only is the cause they are supporting the reason why this oil is selling so much, although it does contribute hugely to the sales, but also the oil itself is worth all the attention it is receiving.



The product being sold by LT Organics is basically a hundred percent pure organic Argan oil which has an acidity rate which is just below 0.31 percent. The oil is cold pressed and is absolutely natural in nature. It is being used by many people on their skin, hair, face as well as nails. It is USA Eco certified and contains absolutely no additives, preservatives or any artificial fragrances that might be added to this oil when it is manufactured, so as to maintain its premium quality. Their products are made from ingredients of the highest quality and are manufactured in pristine conditions while being stored in climate controlled warehouses. They go the extra mile to ensure that the highest quality product is delivered to their customers.



Individuals, particularly women who prefer a natural approach to skin and hair care, simply adore this product. They now also have the opportunity to purchase this special oil at a special retail price of just $24.40 as LT Organics has put the product on sale for Mother’s day. This incredible sale is being availed by women everywhere as the original price of the product is $65.99, so basically it’s a real treat for them.



Also, for their convenience, the product is available at Amazon, from where it can be ordered online.For every four ounce bottle that they are selling of this oil, one generous dollar is being donated by them to the Vs. Cancer Foundation. The oil is being produced in Morocco though it is being bottled in the United States, though it is being used worldwide.



About LT Organics

LT Organics takes pride in supplying pure Argan oil to its consumers. They support cruelty-free, eco-friendly organic products. They are absolutely committed to providing thousands of customers with incredible products and exceptional customer service. Their Argan Oil is Air-Mailed from Morocco to prevent heat damage that happens on when sent via shipping containers.



For more information, please visit: http://www.amazon.com/Revitalizing-Extra-Extra-Rejuvenate-Strengthen-Satisfaction/dp/B00GJYQCB2/ref=sr_1_33?ie=UTF8&qid=1388524053&sr=8-33&keywords=pure+argan+oil



Media Contact:

Lizzie Brewis

Email: media@ltorganics.com

Glen Burnie, MD