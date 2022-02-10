LTA & SIT Set Up a Centre for Infrastructure and Tunnel Engineering (CITE)

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/10/2022 -- Infrastructure and tunnel engineering is a highly specialised area of civil engineering jobs and one that is increasingly in demand. In Singapore, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) and Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT) have now entered into a collaboration to help develop this expert field. The partnership is called the Centre for Infrastructure and Tunnel Engineering (CITE). It is focused on increased collaboration in research and development with respect to infrastructure and tunnel engineering, as well as establishing educational and training programmes focused on this area of civil engineering jobs. Increasing global urbanisation means that mega-infrastructure projects, such as those for waste or utility services, are now often being built underground, making these skills absolutely vital to future development. Particularly in a country like Singapore where land is scarce, future projects - such as rail and road lines - will continue to go deeper underground in order to help make better use of above-ground spaces and nurture natural environments.



"The pandemic hasn't stopped infrastructure projects within the APAC region. The challenge that we are seeing companies face is to secure the best talent," said Tom Marks, Associate Director at LVI Associates, APAC. "With travel restrictions and visa processes, the talent pool for renewable energy and water infrastructure becomes even tighter. While projects still need to go on in each city, 2022 will be a busy year to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale." further commented by Kayleigh Regan, Associate Director at LVI Associates.



