LTE and 5G Broadcast Market Detailed Insights on Upcoming Trends 2019-2026 - AT&T, Athonet, Cisco, Enensys Technologies

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2020 -- The Global LTE and 5G Broadcast Market is accounted for $371.89 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $1,099.50 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 12.8% during the forecast period. Factors such as increasing LTE mobile subscribers and penetration of smartphones and need of minimizing network capacity congestion are fuelling the market growth. However, reluctance in transiting from the legacy infrastructure is hampering the market.



Some of the key players profiled in the LTE and 5G Broadcast Market include:

AT&T, Athonet, Cisco, Enensys Technologies, Ericsson, Expway, Huawei, Intel, KDDI, KT, NEC, Nokia, Qualcomm, Samsung Electronics, Telecom, Telstra, T-Mobile, Verizon Wireless and ZTE.



By Technology, 5G Broadcast segment is expected to remain attractive during the forecast period. Increasing demand of consumers for premium content such as live sports events, the market for 5G broadcast is expected to grow at a very high rate. By Geography, North America has a significant growth during the forecast period. Verizon (US) was the first company to launch 5G network that was based on proprietary standards, while AT&T was the first one to launch a standard-based mobile 5G network.



Technologies Covered in this LTE and 5G Broadcast Market are:

5G Broadcast

Long Term Evolution (LTE) Broadcast



End Users Covered in this LTE and 5G Broadcast Market are:

Connected Cars

Data Feeds & Notifications

Emergency Alerts

E-Newspapers and E-Magazines

Fixed Long Term Evolution (LTE) Quadruple Play

Last Mile Content Delivery Network (CDN)

Mobile TV

Radio

Stadiums

Video on Demand (VOD)

Other End Users



Research objectives:-



– To study and analyze the global LTE and 5G Broadcast consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the LTE and 5G Broadcast market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global LTE and 5G Broadcast manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the LTE and 5G Broadcast with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).



Table of Content



1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered



2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 LTE and 5G Broadcast Market Size

2.2 LTE and 5G Broadcast Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends



3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 LTE and 5G Broadcast Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 LTE and 5G Broadcast Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players LTE and 5G Broadcast Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into LTE and 5G Broadcast Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans



4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global LTE and 5G Broadcast Sales by Product

4.2 Global LTE and 5G Broadcast Revenue by Product

4.3 LTE and 5G Broadcast Price by Product



5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global LTE and 5G Broadcast Breakdown Data by End User



In the end, LTE and 5G Broadcast industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



