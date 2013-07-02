"LTE Business Strategy 2013" Now Available at Fast Market Research

Recently published research from MindCommerce, "LTE Business Strategy 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2013 -- Fourth Generation (4G) cellular deployments via LTE are underway and hold the promise of increased bandwidth for data and greater capacity overall once VoLTE is deployed. More capacity easily translates into more bandwidth to offer, more subscriptions to sell, more data consumed, and more data revenue for the carriers.
- n the demand side, bear services, particularly data, continues to grow at a healthy pace, but there are limits to growth in bearer service for consumer and even enterprise usage. In addition, there is an increasing awareness of Internet Protocol (IP) being cheap source of transport, and hence more people becoming aware of VoIP, and therefore Over the Top (OTT) VoIP alternatives.
However, there are many business challenges and opportunities to consider including the coming onslaught of mobile video, many cloud-based applications, marginalization of core services, and the extreme need for Value-added Services (VAS) on the part of the mobile network operator.
This report is must-reading for anyone engaged in business planning aspects of LTE deployment and operations. This report provides a global and regional LTE status assessment as well as LTE strategies including application analysis, application roadmap, vision for the future of LTE, and more. The Summary and Recommendations section provides guidance for network operators, content providers, application developers, infrastructure providers, and wireless device providers.
Customers interested in this report will also be interested in the even more comprehensive report LTE Strategy 2013 - 2018, which in addition to business strategy, focuses on technical and operational challenges, opportunities, and strategies
Report Benefits
- LTE global and regional status update and analysis of key issues including capacity and spectrum
- Identify the business value and roadmap for implementation and operation of LTE based applications
- Understand the future of LTE including applications, integration with the cloud, social networks, and more
- Identify emerging LTE business models including third-party ecosystems, API integration, and expanded applications
- Recommendations and analysis for carriers, content providers, application developers and infrastructure companies
- Understand the issues and opportunities regarding key evolutionary trends including:
- Anytime, anywhere, any device access to communications, content, commerce, and applications
- Increased emphasis on non-human communications
- The convergence and integration of many things
- Open networks, open interfaces, and many applications
Key Findings:
- Mobile network operators have an imperative to develop Value-added Services (VAS) for LTE
- Carriers must develop key applications such as Corporate Dashboard to retain enterprise customers
