Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/26/2012 -- Summary: The migration to the 3GPP Long Term Evolution (LTE) standard for Fourth Generation (4G) cellular communications will fundamentally change the cellular network ecosystem by enabling new capabilities well beyond traditional operator voice and data services. As the transition to LTE gains momentum, the industry is increasingly considering market drivers and barriers for LTE.



LTE Feasibility, Applications and Potential by Region provides detailed insights towards the adoption and application of LTE technology from a global perspective. This report follows a structured approach to study the global LTE market. Firstly the key market drivers and barriers are discussed in comprehensive detail.



The report next provides an LTE technology overview. The report then discusses some key applications of the LTE standard including HD Video Streaming, Online Gaming, PTT communications, supplementary voice capacity, M2M communication and public safety applications.



The report next includes a detailed analysis of LTE feasibility and success from a global and regional perspective. This research includes detailed subscription and market share forecasts for LTE based on a comprehensive survey of worldwide operators and regulatory authorities.



LTE equipment providers

OSS infrastructure providers

Mobile network operators

LTE application providers"



For further information visit http://www.reportreserve.com/report/lte-feasibility-applications-and-potential-by-region-2011-to-2015-report-538453