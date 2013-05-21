LTE in Industry Verticals: Market Opportunities and Forecasts 2013 - 2018 - New Study Released

New Wireless market report from MindCommerce: "LTE in Industry Verticals: Market Opportunities and Forecasts 2013 - 2018"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2013 -- There is a rapidly growing demand for broadband-enabled data applications within certain vertical market segments including public safety, oil, gas and energy production, defense and others. Wireless infrastructure and support service providers are optimizing LTE as the technology of choice for general communications and various applications including remote data acquisition, video surveillance, multimedia PTT, and others for private LTE network deployments. Mind Commerce expects LTE services in these key vertical market segments to grow at a CAGR of nearly 63% and eventually account for nearly $23 Billion in service revenue by the end of 2018.
This report provides an in depth assessment of LTE in industry verticals including use cases, case studies, business case, value chain analysis, adoption timelines, and evaluation of key trends and drivers. The report includes forecasts for subscriptions and service revenue for 2012 to 2018 with sub-market data for the following industries: Oil, Gas and Energy, Construction, Agriculture, Mining, Utilities, Transportation, Defense, Public Safety, Education and Distance Learning, Healthcare. Forecasts also include a breakdown by consumer and enterprise users.
The report covers the following topics:
- Overview of LTE Technology
- Value Chain for LTE in Vertical Industry Segments
- Business Case for LTE in Vertical Industry Segments
- Subscription and service revenues for consumer and enterprise LTE usage
- Key Trends Impacting LTE Adoption in Vertical Industry Segments including: Critical Infrastructure, Municipal Networks, M2M and LMR to LTE Migration
- Use Cases, Case Studies and Adoption Timelines for LTE in vertical segments: Oil, Gas and Energy, Construction, Agriculture, Mining, Utilities, Transportation, Defense, Public Safety, Education and Healthcare
- Subscription and service revenue forecasts assessing the LTE industry by vertical industry segment (Oil, Gas and Energy, Construction, Agriculture, Mining, Utilities, Transportation, Defense, Public Safety, Education and Distance Learning, Healthcare)
Key Findings:
- The public safety market will be the largest vertical segment in terms of subscriptions
- LTE subscriptions will grow at a CAGR of nearly 96% over the next five years, eventually reaching 2 Billon subscriptions by the end of 2018
- Vendors will increasingly optimize LTE for many applications including remote data acquisition, video surveillance, multimedia PTT, and more
- Vertical market segments will account for nearly $23 Billion in service revenue by the end of 2018, following a CAGR of 63% between 2013 and 2018
Questions Answered in Report:
- Will LTE completely replace digital LMR systems ?
- How do vertical markets fit into the LTE value chain ?
- Will public safety by the largest vertical market segment for LTE?
