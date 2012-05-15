Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2012 -- The growing demand for mobile broadband services is driving an ever increasing number of commercial LTE network deployments. This surge has seen the number of LTE subscriptions already surpass 7 Million subscriptions worldwide, and over 300+ commercial LTE user device launches. As the market gained momentum, the LTE industry witnessed revenues for over $ 19.1 Billion in 2011 alone. Projected to grow at a CAGR of over 86 %, the industry will account for $ 410 Billion by the end of 2016.



Out of this, nearly $ 290 Billion will arise from operator service revenues, while infrastructure and device shipments will account for $ 110 Billion. Comprising of 4 comprehensive reports and associated databases, the "LTE Market by Infrastructure, Devices and Operator Services 2012 - 2016" report package presents a comprehensive analysis of the LTE market by individual industry sector.



In addition to tracking quantitative indicators such as subscriptions, ARPUs, revenue and market share for Infrastructure, devices and operators services, this report package assesses several key trends in the industry such as LTE deployment models (such as wholesale deployments), spectrum allocation strategies, price plans and CAPEX/OPEX strategies as well as vendor profiles.



This research consists of the following four individual reports:



- The LTE Infrastructure Market: Vendors, Market Share, Key Trends & Forecasts

- LTE Operator Strategies: Key Drivers, Deployment Strategies, CAPEX, OPEX, Price Plans, ARPUs and Service Revenues 2012 - 2016

- The LTE Device Marketplace: Ecosystem, Roadmap, Key Trends, Shipments/Market Share, and Global Forecast by Vendor 2012 - 2016

- Global LTE Industry Landscape: Adoption, Applications, Deployments and Subscriptions by Region, Country, Spectrum and Operator 2011 – 2015



Target Audience:



Mobile Network Operators (MNOs): Will make well-informed decisions about deployment strategies, CAPEX/OPEX reduction and price plans. Furthermore, 'Greenfield' operators will understand how to capitalize on LTE technology by assessing the strategies of well established CSPs and MNOs.



Mobile Network Infrastructure Vendors and Handset Manufacturer: Will understand key trends within the market, assess competitor market share/strategies and understand particular issues faced by MNOs investing in LTE and align their product offerings accordingly.



Application Developers: Will evaluate opportunities to invest in developing applications and services that run on LTE networks by understanding the market dynamics of LTE.



Investors: Will better understand the LTE technology and its market potential, its value chain and potential. This report will help investors evaluate the investment prospects in the

promising LTE ecosystem.



Key Findings:



At the end of 2011, LTE accounted for a market worth $ 19.1 Billion. LTE service revenues accounted for $ 15 Billion, and LTE device shipments accounted for over $ 2 Billion, while LTE infrastructure sales accounted for $ 2.1 Billion.



Ericsson and Alcatel Lucent are leading the LTE infrastructure market with present market shares of over 35 % and 27 % respectively. From a regional perspective, the LTE infrastructure market share will drastically shift from a North American lead market to the Asia Pacific region, which will account for over 68 % of the revenue by 2015



Motorola, Samsung and HTC will continue to lead the market share in terms of LTE-enabled smartphone shipments and revenue, with a combined market share of over 60 %.



Driven by early adoption among the enterprise users, LTE ARPUs will peak in 2012 reaching 88 USD per month, and drop down by a YoY decline of 16 % over the next five years as the consumer market segment gains a higher market share.



Having already surpassed 7 Million subscriptions, LTE subscriptions are set to grow at a CAGR of 150 % over the next five year period. Growing at a CAGR of 80 % global LTE service revenues will reach 291 Billion, representing a lucrative market for worldwide operators.



By 2016, the Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) for LTE will remain 44 % lower than HSPA+ and 50 % than WiMAX. If used to full potential, SON technology has the potential to reduce worldwide LTE deployment CAPEX $ 55 Billion, and $ 15 Billion in OPEX by 2016



Report Benefits:



A Global review of spectrum allocation for LTE throughout the globe



Vendor profiles for leading LTE chipset, device and infrastructure manufacturer



Over 1100 tables, charts and figures that quantify the LTE industry by services, infrastructure and devices



Comprehensive analysis of the LTE industry from 2012 to 2016 including key market drivers, commercial network deployments, infrastructure contracts, subscriptions, and device launches



Detailed Forecasts and associated XLS datasheets from 2012 to 2016 covering LTE subscriptions, service revenues, ARPUs, device shipments, device shipment revenues, device vendor market share, infrastructure shipments, infrastructure shipment revenues and infrastructure vendor market share which cover over 325 operators across 120 countries.



LTE operator strategies including price plans, marketing strategies, CAPEX/OPEX commitments, deployment strategies, and plans for small cell and Voice over LTE (VoLTE) deployments.



