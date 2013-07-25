Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of LTE Market in US 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Long Term Evolution (LTE) market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 45.65 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increased competition among network operators. The market has also been witnessing increased investment from AT&T Corp. However, pricing issues could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



LTE Market in the US 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the LTE market in the US landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include Alcatel-Lucent, Ericsson Inc., and Nokia Siemens Networks. The network operators domination this space include AT&T Inc. and Verizon Wireless Inc.



The other vendors mentioned in this report are Airspan Networks Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Datan Mobile Communications Equipment Company Ltd., Fujitsu Ltd., Genband Inc., HP Co., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., NEC Corp., NewNet Communication Technologies, Nortel Networks Corp., Proxim Wireless Corp., Redline Communications, Samsung Group., UTStarcom Inc., and ZTE Corp.



