Fast Market Research recommends "LTE Real-time Billing Support Systems (BSS) Operational Issues and Market Opportunities" from MindCommerce, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2013 -- Fourth generation (4G) cellular via the Long Term Evolution (LTE) standard is transforming the entire mobile communications ecosystem. One of the profound ways that mobile will never be the same is the wide range of applications that will available that were heretofore impractical due to previous bandwidth constraints. Many of these applications will be video-based, or otherwise requiring real-time QoS as well as real-time billing.
This report includes market analysis of the real-time LTE BSS market, BSS/OSS market as a whole, and several case studies on the use of real-time billing functions in an LTE environment. The research also includes forecasting in several key areas.
Target Audience:
- Mobile network operators
- Wireless device manufacturers
- OSS/BSS companies of all types
- Mobile application store companies
- LTE and OSS/BSS infrastructure providers
- Application, content, and commerce providers
Report Benefits:
- Forecasts for various aspects of LTE
- Identify and understand trends in LTE billing
- Understand driving forces for real-time billing
- Understand next generation infrastructure such as IMS
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Fixed Networks research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Self Organizing Networks (SON): Challenges and Market Opportunities for LTE and Beyond, Second Edition
- Top Telecom 2012: Trends, Business Issues, Technologies, and Applications
- Public Safety LTE: A Global Assessment of Market Size, Technology, Vendor Trends and Spectrum Allocation 2012 - 2016
- Telecom Compendium 2012
- Self Organizing Networks (SON) Challenges and Market Opportunities for LTE and beyond, Third Edition
- Next Generation Network OSS/BSS Market and Forecast 2013-2018
- End-to-End M2M, Fifth Edition
- LTE Strategy 2013 - 2018
- LTE in Industry Verticals: Market Opportunities and Forecasts 2013 - 2018
- JEA - Power Plants and SWOT Analysis, 2012 Update