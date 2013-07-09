Recently published research from MindCommerce, "LTE Strategy 2013 - 2018", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2013 -- Migrating cellular networks to fourth generation (4G) via the Long Term Evolution (LTE) standard and other supporting technologies is a monumental effort. Beyond the obvious radio planning and engineering is a huge effort in the areas of application planning, business operations planning, and technical planning. Developing effective strategies for success with LTE is key to the successful commercialization of 4G for all mobile network operators.
LTE will usher in a new world of opportunities and challenges for every industry constituent including everything from new business models and industry participants to operational support systems for improved quality of service and user experience.
This report provides LTE strategies and technology analysis and provides recommendations for mobile network deployment. It also includes market analysis of the LTE marketplace including mobile handsets, key service developments, device advancements and more. The report also includes forecasts in every major area associated with LTE including:
- Landline/Fixed Losses forecast
- Migration from Landline to VoIP forecast
- Global Wireless Infrastructure Spending (by technology, region, type)
- Global LTE Device forecast and Data Usage (by category, device type, and region)
- Global LTE Subscriptions and Revenue (by consumer, enterprise, and industry segment)
The report is must-reading for anyone developing strategy associated with deployment and operations of LTE including:
- Product and services plans
- Application development and distribution
- Handset evolution and capability development
- Impact assessment of LTE evolution on long-term planning
- Investment in next generation infrastructure, devices, and applications
- Network integration including API strategy and application launch/operation
- Enterprises of all types seeking to identify the impacts and opportunities of 4G
Key Findings:
- While gaining greatly through 2018, enterprise LTE subscription remain less then consumer
- Mobile network operators have an imperative to develop Value-added Services (VAS) for LTE
- Carriers must develop key applications such as Corporate Dashboard to retain enterprise customers
- Extreme growth in mobile data associated with LTE expansion will require next generation OSS solutions
- Carriers must prepare for a variety of challenges including much more data usage, increasingly more services in the cloud, severely marginalized core services, and development of VAS across communications, content, and commerce
Report Benefits:
- Global forecasts for LTE devices including data usage by category, device type, and region
- Global forecasts for LTE subscription (overall, consumer, enterprise and by industry vertical)
