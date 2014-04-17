Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of LTE Strategy, Application Roadmap, and Future of 4G market report to its offering
The Long Term Evolution (LTE) standard for 4G provides significant capacity gains as well as true end-to-end Internet Protocol (IP) connectivity including voice over IP (VoIP) via voice over LTE (VoLTE). LTE is ushering in a new world of opportunities and challenges for every industry constituent including everything from new business models and industry participants to operational support systems for improved quality of service and user experience.
This research evaluates LTE development, capabilities, and potential applications with a view towards both what is technically possible as well as what is optimal based on current and anticipated market conditions. The report analyzes technologies and market conditions to provide specific strategies, solutions, and applications for the commercial mobile radio ecosystem including cellular service providers and their supply chain.
Target Audience:
Mobile content providers
Mobile network operators
Wireless device manufacturers
Wireless infrastructure providers
Application developers and aggregators
Government and sovereign R&D institutions
Report Benefits:
LTE outlook and forecasts
Identify optimal LTE strategies
Understand LTE opportunities and constraints
Identify applications and solutions optimized by LTE
Identify emerging business models facilitated by LTE
Understand emerging areas such as wearable wireless
Recognize the supply/demand factors effecting LTE usage
Identify emerging applications for both consumers and enterprise
Understand the need for LTE VAS applications in the face of competition
Understand the evolving marketplace and the impact on the LTE ecosystem
To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit
http://www.reportstack.com/product/152874/lte-strategy-application-roadmap-and-future-of-4g.html
Contact:
Roger Campbell
contactus@reportstack.com
Naperville
Illinois
United States
Ph: 888-789-6604
###