Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of LTE Strategy, Application Roadmap, and Future of 4G market report to its offering

The Long Term Evolution (LTE) standard for 4G provides significant capacity gains as well as true end-to-end Internet Protocol (IP) connectivity including voice over IP (VoIP) via voice over LTE (VoLTE). LTE is ushering in a new world of opportunities and challenges for every industry constituent including everything from new business models and industry participants to operational support systems for improved quality of service and user experience.



This research evaluates LTE development, capabilities, and potential applications with a view towards both what is technically possible as well as what is optimal based on current and anticipated market conditions. The report analyzes technologies and market conditions to provide specific strategies, solutions, and applications for the commercial mobile radio ecosystem including cellular service providers and their supply chain.



Target Audience:



Mobile content providers



Mobile network operators



Wireless device manufacturers



Wireless infrastructure providers



Application developers and aggregators



Government and sovereign R&D institutions



Report Benefits:



LTE outlook and forecasts



Identify optimal LTE strategies



Understand LTE opportunities and constraints



Identify applications and solutions optimized by LTE



Identify emerging business models facilitated by LTE



Understand emerging areas such as wearable wireless



Recognize the supply/demand factors effecting LTE usage



Identify emerging applications for both consumers and enterprise



Understand the need for LTE VAS applications in the face of competition



Understand the evolving marketplace and the impact on the LTE ecosystem



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/152874/lte-strategy-application-roadmap-and-future-of-4g.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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