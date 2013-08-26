Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of LTE Subscriptions to Surpass 130 Million in 2013 market report to its offering

SNS Research’s latest database indicates that global mobile network subscriptions will reach 7.4 Million at the end of 2013. Mobile broadband in particular is witnessing considerable growth.



SNS Research estimates that HSPA subscriptions have already crossed the 1 Billion mark. LTE is estimated to account for nearly 130 Million subscriptions at the end of 2013. Driven by ongoing deployments, LTE penetration will significantly grow at a CAGR of 53% over the next 7 years. LTE connections will eventually represent more than 2.4 Billion subscriptions in 2020. Presently U.S, Japanese and South Korean mobile network operators are leading LTE subscriptions with a combined market share of 75%, driven by their early adoption of the technology.



Covering over 818 mobile network operators and 222 countries worldwide the “2G, 3G & 4G Mobile Network Subscriptions, Spectrum Licensing, Ownership, Infrastructure Contracts & Handset Shipments: 2013 – 2020” database tracks mobile network subscription, penetration, handset shipment, spectrum licensing, mobile infrastructure contracts and network ownership data. The database will be of value to current and future potential investors into the wireless sector, as well as wireless carriers and infrastructure/device vendors who wish to broaden their knowledge of the ecosystem.



For further information concerning the SNS Research database 2G, 3G & 4G Mobile Network Subscriptions, Spectrum Licensing, Ownership, Infrastructure Contracts & Handset Shipments: 2013 – 2020 please visit:



http://www.reportstack.com/product/140320/2g-3g-4g-mobile-network-subscriptions-spectrum-licensing-ownership-infrastructure-contracts-handset-shipments-database-2013-2020.html



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/140321/lte-subscriptions-to-surpass-130-million-in-2013.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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