"LTE Support of the Smart-grid Solutions, Applications, and Market Outlook" Published

Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/29/2012 -- Electric power system delivery has often been cited as the greatest and most complex mechanism ever built. It consists of a vast amount of infrastructure including wires, cables, towers, transformers and circuit breakers. The so-called "Smart Grid" is expected to bring dramatic improvements in everything from general network management to demand response and other demand-side improvements. Ultimately it will help the supply-side as new technologies are implemented that create efficiencies for utilities.
While there are many potential approaches for communications and signaling, including fixed network broadband and various wireless methods and procedures, Fourth Generation (4G) cellular (specifically LTE) is a viable option for implementation and operation. This report evaluates current Smart Grid infrastructure and applications and looks into its future. This research analyzes the role of telecommunication in Smart Grid applications and the specific benefits of the LTE. The reader will be able to identify and understand the benefits of the LTE as well as challenges and potential solutions.
Audience:
- Smart Grid infrastructure, services and integration companies
- Telecom operators and other broadband service providers
- LTE application developers and service integrators
- Next Generation application and service providers
- LTE infrastructure and equipment providers
- Infrastructure privacy/security companies
- OSS/BSS vendors and service providers
- Electrical utilities
- Governmental Agencies
