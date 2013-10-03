Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of LTE Wireless Infrastructure: Market Shares, Strategies, and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2013 to 2019 market report to its offering

WinterGreen Research announces that it has published a new study LTE Wireless Infrastructure: Market Shares, Strategy, and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2013 to 2019. Next generation systems are leveraging new LTE technology. The 2013 study has 410 pages, 198 tables and figures. Worldwide LTE Wireless Infrastructure markets are poised to achieve significant growth as Building out core networks and backhaul for smart phones.



LTE has brought a reassessment of operator choices of Packet Core vendor. The LTE wireless infrastructure market is expected to see sustained investment. LTE provides service providers efficient ways to carry larger traffic volumes. 110MHz BW is going to be required by 2015. A 65MHz auction in April 2013 provided more bandwidth. Traffic average throughput per user is expected to double in 2013.



Video and image exchange is accounting for a large part of the growth in network usage. LTe has been an entry point for Ericsson among others. Ericsson offers high capacity multi-access and multi-application systems.



Ericsson offers the SSR 8000 family of smart services routers and a blade system. LTE has strengthened Ericsson market position with existing and new customers.



Demographic implications are endemic to the industry.



It took only 2.5 years for LTE to reach 90.2 percent of U.S. households



80.5 percent of the U.S. population can choose from five or more mobile operators



There are 1,251 wired broadband operators in the U.S.



There are 1,472 network coverage patterns from 878 worldwide mobile operators



A smart phone is not very smart if the infrastructure can't support its applications. In response to the high growth smart phone markets, wireless infrastructure promises to grow dramatically in the near term.. Wireless Infrastructure technologies include WiMax, LTE, 4G and HSPA. These technologies are driving much higher capacity from the base station back to the fiber core. Fiber core is putting extreme pressure on provider's infrastructure and backhaul networks.



WinterGreen Research predicts that the dramatic growth of wireless infrastructure is based on the growth of smart phones and apps. LTE wireless infrastructure markets at $3.9 billion in 2012, is anticipated to reach $78 billion by 2018.



According to Susan Eustis, lead author of the study, "LTE Wireless Infrastructure is being installed to upgrade core networks and upgrade backhaul and base stations to make systems more modern. Infrastructure for the Internet and for smart mobile devices creates demand for more sophisticated web development and web applications that in turn depend on more sophisticated infrastructure. Everything is going mobile. This evolution is driven by mobile smart phones and tablets that provide universal connectivity. Modern systems represent a significant aspect of Internet market evolution."



The proportions of wireless infrastructure market industry segments are expected to remain much as they are, with the small cells and femtocells achieving strong growth on the access side, the core infrastructure must be upgraded to support the added backhaul backbone infrastructure. Wireless apps are expected to achieve $37 trillion revenue by 2019. This unbelievable growth occurs as the Internet is expanded to implement the interconnection of everything.



Digital devices proliferate, machine to machine capabilities vastly expand instrumentation. The digital devices become the engine of a world economy, with apps collecting pennies a day for millions of apps from 8.5 billion people with smart phones by 2019.



Market Leaders



Alcatel-Lucent



Ericsson



Google / Motorola



Samsung



NEC



ZTE



Cisco



Fujitsu



Huawei



LG



Nokia



Market Participants



Antenova



Berkeley-Varitronics Systems



CDG



General Dynamics



Global Mobile Suppliers Association



Juniper Networks



Micro Mobio



MTI Mobile



Nokia-Microsoft Partnership



Nokia Siemens Networks



QRC Technologies



Qualcomm



Radisys



Repeaters Australia



Reactel



RF Hitec



Siemens AG



Spirent Communications



TelLabs



TelNova Technologies



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/143373/lte-wireless-infrastructure-market-shares-strategies-and-forecasts-worldwide-2013-to-2019.html

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