LTP Provides Instant Payday Loans to UK Residents Without a Credit Check

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2012 -- For decades, payday loans have helped hardworking consumers get the cash they need until their next pay check. However, finding the right payday loan company can be difficult. Consumers are faced with a range of options on the internet. Some payday loan websites are looking to cheat people out of their money, while others provide upfront information about any costs and fees involved with the transaction.



LTP seeks to be among the latter group of websites. At the loan-till-payday.org.uk website, visitors will find an instant payday loan form. Simply fill out the form with basic contact information, then potentially receive an approval within hours. The website claims that many of its users receive their loans within a day.



The website is owned and operated by a UK financing company called Loan Till Payday (LTP). One feature that the website hopes will attract users is its lack of a credit check. The website only requires users to enter information like their email address, postal code, employment status, and phone number.



A spokesperson for the website explained why offering payday loans without credit checks is important:



“The economy has been up and down over the past few years. Some people have struggled to make ends meet, and that means their credit ratings might have suffered. Instead of punishing users for this or denying them access to financing, we offer loans with no credit checks.”



This allows applicants to relax knowing that somebody isn’t thoroughly investigating their financial background or other sensitive information. Credit checks can make people feel uncomfortable, and Loan-Till- Payday.or.uk wants its users to rest assured knowing that their credit rating is never checked.



Another advantage of the loan-till-payday.org.uk website is that the entire procedure is completed online. Instead of visiting a physical location, borrowers can complete the entire process from the comfort of their office chair. The money is deposited into an account shortly after being approved for financing, and then it is paid back after the borrower receives their next pay check.



Loan-Till- Payday.or.uk gives its customers the ability to borrow up to 1,000 pounds. Terms last between 14 and 30 days, and the amount available to be borrowed depends on the repayment abilities of the borrower.



Whether seeking a quick instalment of cash before the next pay check or simply wanting to learn more about Payday Loans, Loan-Till- Payday.or.uk seeks to provide affordable financing for hardworking consumers from across the United Kingdom.



About Loan-Till- Payday.or.uk

Loan-Till- Payday.or.uk allows visitors to apply for payday loans without undergoing a credit check. Users can borrow up to 1,000 pounds provided they can show proof of employment. For more information, please visit: http://loan-till-payday.org.uk