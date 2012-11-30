LTU Appoints Scott Shall Associate Professor and Chair of University's Department of Architecture

Southfield, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/30/2012 -- Lawrence Technological University recently announced that Scott Shall has been named an associate professor and chair of the University’s Department of Architecture. Part of Lawrence Tech’s College of Architecture and Design, the Department of Architecture enrolls more than 700 undergraduate and graduate students. As a leader among colleges in Detroit as well as around the country, The University provides a student-centered comprehensive educational experience with technologically focused professional programs.



Among architecture and design colleges in North America, Lawrence Technological University's Architecture program is one of the most prestigious as well as one of the oldest and largest.



The recent announcement of Scott Shall as the newest associate professor and chair of the University’s Department of Architecture is a clear indication of its continued growth and advancement.



Shall comes to his new position after five years teaching at Temple University in Philadelphia and five years at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. As the 2006 founding director of the International Design Clinic (IDC), Shall has completed more than a dozen projects on four continents for the non-profit, which realizes much-needed creative work with communities in need around the world.



LTU is a preeminent architecture school providing a comprehensive architectural degree in Michigan that develops graduates committed to creative inquiry, critical thinking, judgment, and progressive design through community and professional leadership. “As an architecture school committed to global design that benefits world communities, we are especially honored to welcome Scott to the University staff,” said an LTU spokesperson. “His experience and perspectives will bring the College of Architecture and Design a renewed focus on synthesizing diverse approaches, disciplines, and human resources, while respecting the uniqueness of the environments and societies affected by tomorrow’s architects.”



The highly accomplished architect and educator has exhibited his creative work at solo shows around the world, including the San Francisco Museum of Art in La Paz, Bolivia, and the AIA Center for Architecture in Philadelphia as well as group shows at the Sheldon Swope Museum of Art and the Goldstein Museum of Design. His most recent community-based work, chainlinkGREEN, has been selected for exhibition at the 2012 Venice Architecture Biennale.



Shall has presented his research at symposia and conferences around the world. His writing on socially responsive design has been featured in a range of peer-reviewed publications, including works by MIT Press, the American Institute of Architects Press and the University of Indianapolis Press. He earned his bachelor’s degree in architecture at the University of Cincinnati and his master’s degree in architecture at Tulane University in New Orleans. For more information on LTU, please visit http://ltu.edu/



About Lawrence Technological University

Lawrence Technological University offers 100 Undergraduate, Masters, and Doctoral programs in Colleges of Architecture and Design, Arts and Sciences, Engineering, and Management. Bloomberg Businessweek lists Lawrence Tech among the nation’s top 20 percent of universities for return on undergraduate tuition investment, and highest in the Detroit metropolitan area. Lawrence Tech is also listed in the top tier of Midwestern universities by U.S. News and World Report and the Princeton Review. Students benefit from small class sizes and experienced faculty who provide a real-world, hands-on, “theory and practice” education with an emphasis on leadership.