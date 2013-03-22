Lubetech and Perfecta Training Combine Forces for Spill Training

Southsea, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/22/2013 -- An estimated 76% of UK businesses are thought to be at risk due to ignorance of important environmental legislation



Hazardous liquid spills can cause untold damage to the environment and impose massive cleanup costs on the business involved. Yet many companies are at risk of financial penalties and crippling costs due to a lack of knowledge in this area. To help protect companies and ensure compliance with environmental laws, Portsmouth-based training provider, Perfecta Training Ltd, has partnered with global environmental technology firm, Lubetech, to develop a bespoke training course: Skills for Spills.



Simon Evans, Marketing Director of spill control experts Lubetech, realised that supplying the products could not be where their responsibility ended: “we estimate 76% of businesses are unaware of their legal obligations, fewer still have trained staff able to identify potential problems or deal with emergencies. Effectively, businesses are blind to their regulatory requirements and are putting their staff, the environment and their bottom line at serious risk.”



Graham Wood from Perfecta Training said: “Lubetech liked our innovative and fresh approach to training, coupled with our ability to provide people with effective business skills relevant to their jobs. Businesses quite rightly see the benefit that planned prevention and containment brings, so we’re working together to promote the issue to industries across the south and nationwide – including rolling out to the council-sponsored Hampshire Ambassadors network.”



Using expertise from both businesses, Simon and Graham developed the training course “Skills for Spills” to tackle the problem. It’s a simple two-hour programme to minimise disruption to the working day and delivered at either Perfecta’s training venue in Portsmouth or at independent venues across the country.



Now small and medium sized businesses can easily learn the skills needed for an effective Environmental Management System (EMS) and to learn the essential practical skills needed to stop hazardous liquids contaminating the environment.



Perfecta Training is a Portsmouth based provider of simple, honest, reliable and effective training services that gets results.



Lubetech is a leading provider of spill control and spill management products .



