New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/19/2021 -- The global Lubricative Oil Adhesive Market was valued at USD 15.42 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 19.24 Billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 3.3%. Lubricating oil additives are chemical compounds that enhance the performance of functional oils and lubricants.



The lubricating oil additives enhance the performance of the lubricants and fluids thus are responsible for providing an efficient and economical performance of machines and appliances. Furthermore, these additives help in preventing corrosion, reducing friction, and extending the durability of the hardware. Moreover, lubricating oil additives are also used as detergents in oil formulations to stabilize dirt. The various functions of these additives are likely to support the market growth during the forecast years. Rapidly increasing transportation, rising demand for engine oil from passenger cars and commercial vehicles, growing automotive and industrial industry, improved regulations regarding fuel emissions and the advantages of additives to reduce emission and increase the efficiency of automobiles and lubricants are the factors driving the growth of lubricant oil additives market. Lubricant performance is enhanced through additive, which is substance synthesized for anti-friction properties and improve the chemical and physical properties of base oils, also increasing the equipment life.



The report further studies the significant trends and demands of the market in each key region of the market and analyzes the strategic steps and initiatives taken by the leading companies of the industry. Some of the major companies operating in the Lubricating Oil Additives market and profiled in the report are:



Afton Chemical, Chevron Oronite, BASF, Evonik Industries, Croda International



The research study further covers the expansion and scope of the market in the key geographies across the globe. It assesses the scope of the market on a global as well as country-wise level. The market is spread across the key regions that include: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the production and consumption patterns, import and export ratio, supply and demand dynamics, key trends and demands, consumer behavior, and presence and operations of prominent players in each region of the market.



The report covers the assessment of the historical data of the market to offer key insights into the current and emerging trends in the business sphere. The report considers 2017-2018 as historical years, 2019 as the base year, and 2021-2027 as forecast years. The report also discusses in detail the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, corporate and government deals, and partnerships occurring in the market.



The report further segments the market on the basis of product types and application spectrum offered by the market.



Functional Type (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2016–2027)



Dispersants

Detergents

Anti-oxidants

Anti-wear agents

Extreme Pressure additives

Viscosity Index Improvers



Application Type (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2016–2027)



Engine Oil

Gear Oil

Process Oil

Industrial Oil

Hydraulics Fluid

Metal Working Fluid



Sector Type (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2016–2027)



Automotive

Industrial



TOC -

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018 – 2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



3.1. Rising need to reduce gas emissions



3.2. Rising popularity of lightweight vehicle



Chapter 4. Lubricating oil Additives Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Lubricating oil Additives Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Lubricating oil Additives Market Value Chain Analysis, 2016-2026



4.3. Regulatory framework



4.4. Lubricating oil Additives Market Impact Analysis



Continued……….



The report is a qualitative and quantitative research study that offers key insights into the latest strategic steps and tactics undertaken by the industry players to gain a robust footing in the market. The report further offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players and established companies to help them overcome the barriers of the industry. The report also covers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the Lubricating Oil Additives market and its competitive landscape.



