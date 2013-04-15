Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Luby's Fuddruckers Restaurants, LLC: Foodservice Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report market report to its offering

Luby's Fuddruckers Restaurants, LLC (Fuddruckers) is a quick casual dining restaurant chain based in the US. The company was established in 1980 as Freddie Fuddruckers by Philip J. Romano in San Antonio, Texas. It is specialized in serving hamburgers at Fuddruckers restaurants. Fuddruckers's menu features a range of burgers, sandwiches, breads, salads, starters, desserts, chicken dishes and beverages among others. Its restaurants feature a bar area and serve alcoholic beverages. The restaurants are generally located in close proximity to retail centers, residential areas and business developments. Furthermore, it provides online services, carry-out services and full catering services for various events including private parties, weddings and business meetings. Currently, the company operates over 180 restaurants spread across 33 states of the US, Canada, Puerto Rico and Mexico. It operates as a subsidiary of Luby's Inc., a multi-branded restaurant chain operator. LFR is headquartered in Houston, Texas, the US.



