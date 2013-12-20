Lucid Dreaming Headband from iWinks LLC Is the Focus of New Fundraiser on Kickstarter

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2013 -- iWinks LLC has recently launched a campaign on the crowdfunding platform Kickstarter website to help raise money for their lucid dreaming headband project. The start up company has developed a smart headband called the Aurora, which plays personalized lights and sounds designed to help people have lucid dreams.



For those who are not familiar with the concept of lucid dreaming, the article that accompanies iWinks LLC’s fundraiser offers a helpful explanation of the phenomenon. Basically, when people realize they are dreaming, they are said to be in a lucid dreaming state. An example of this is when a person falls asleep while watching a movie and suddenly begins dreaming that he or she is part of the story.



The dream enhancing headband is designed to work while people are in the REM stage of sleep; then, after they are aware that they are dreaming while still staying asleep, users can then actually take control of their dreams. This can lead to all sorts of dreamland adventures; including traveling through space, singing in front of a large crowd of people or winning battles against dastardly dragons.



“Have you ever wanted to control your dreams? The Aurora is a smart headband that plays personalized lights and sounds to enhance your dreams,” said a spokesperson for iWinks LLC, adding that the stimuli may be used either for lucid dream induction or for more subtle modification of dream content – the possibilities are truly limitless.



“The Aurora uses a combination of brainwave (EEG), eye movement (EOG) and body movement sensors to accurately track your sleep stages and knows exactly when you’re in REM.”



As a bonus, in addition to being extremely entertaining, lucid dreams may also help to improve the sleeper’s life during the day.



“Research shows that those who lucid dream regularly experience fewer nightmares and lower levels of stress and anxiety,” the article on the Kickstarter website noted, adding that visualizing activities during dreams actually improves performance of those activities in waking life.



“The Aurora can help you nail that upcoming presentation, hit the game-winning shot or ask your future spouse out on your first date We spend one third of our lives asleep. Why not make the most of that time?”



After researching ways to make money, the founders of iWinks LLC decided to turn to Kickstarter to help them achieve their dream—no pun intended—of sharing their breakthrough and innovative technology with the rest of the world. Donations will help ensure that the Aurora has a sleek and pro design, and if the company’s stretch goal is reached, they will embed an algorithm in the Aurora which will allow it to work without the help of a smartphone.



Anybody who would like to learn more about the Aurora lucid dreaming headband is welcome to visit the Kickstarter website at any time; there, they can read about the project and how they will be rewarded for their donations.



About the Aurora lucid dreaming headband

The Aurora is a smart headband that is designed to emit personalized lights and sounds which will help the wearer to have lucid dreams. The Aurora is currently the focus of a campaign on the Kickstarter website. For more information, please visit http://www.kickstarter.com/projects/iwinks/the-aurora-dream-enhancing-headband