Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Investor Notice: Deadline in Lawsuit on May 31, 2022

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/26/2022 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on May 31, 2022, in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID).



According to the complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California the plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID) common shares between November 15, 2021, and February 28, 2022, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between November 15, 2021, and February 28, 2022, Lucid Group, Inc. overstated its production capabilities while concealing that "extraordinary supply chain and logistics challenges" were hampering Lucid's operations from the start between November 15, 2021, and February 28, 2022, and that as a result of the Defendants' wrongful acts and omissions, and the significant decline in the market value of Lucid's common stock, Lucid investors have suffered significant damages.



Those who purchased shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



