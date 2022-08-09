Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Long Term Investor Notice: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2022 -- An investigation was announced concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors of Lucid Group, Inc..



Investors who are current long term investors in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NASDAQ: LCID stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Lucid Group, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: LCID stocks, concerns whether certain Lucid Group directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that Lucid Group, Inc. overstated its production capabilities while concealing that "extraordinary supply chain and logistics challenges" were hampering Lucid's operations from the start between November 15, 2021, and February 28, 2022, and that as a result of the Defendants' wrongful acts and omissions, and the significant decline in the market value of Lucid's common stock, Lucid investors have suffered significant damages.



Those who purchased shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



