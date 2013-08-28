Lucidchart Adds New Shape Libraries to Popular Collaborative Online Diagramming Tool

Draper, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2013 -- Lucidchart has just released several new libraries including P&ID diagrams and floor plans, among others. These options open the software up to a world of new users, who can use the free demo to experiment before they buy.



Previously, those who worked in technical industries were forced to rely solely on Visio for their diagramming needs. With Lucidchart—one of the most flexible productivity applications available in the browser—individuals can create diagrams for software development, network infrastructure, business process modeling notation, and other tasks. The software uses a simple drag-and-drop model and offers streamlined collaboration through the cloud. The development team at Lucidchart has designed the application for compatibility with several productivity platforms, including Google Drive, Google Apps, Confluence, Box, and JIRA.



A spokesperson for Lucidchart said, “The new releases were a result of direct consultation with our existing and prospective user base. Our customers let us know that while they loved the current version of the app, more shape libraries would allow them to recommend Lucidchart to their entire department or company. These latest changes have added a greater measure of flexibility to our software, making it even more appealing to engineers, architects, and other professionals.”



Lucidchart’s P&ID shape library is based on ISA5 standards to guarantee an accurate finished product, while the floorplan shape library includes a huge catalog of furniture and other elements. Customization is made easy with Visio import support and robust styling options.



Both the P&ID and floor plan packages are included in Lucidchart’s free 14-day trial, which allows new users to test out the entire suite of diagramming tools.



About Lucidchart

Founded in 2010, Lucidchart is a web-based diagramming application used by business teams and individuals to create compelling and attractive visual communications within their web browser. The software offers real-time collaboration, an intuitive drag-and-drop interface, and enterprise-level reliability. With millions of users, Lucidchart is one of the most popular productivity apps in the Chrome Web Store and Google Apps Marketplace. For more information about Lucidchart, please visit https://www.lucidchart.com/