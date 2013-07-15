Lucien Elements Launches Lucien Elements Unique Iphone Cases

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/15/2013 -- Market research reveals most department stores, electronics emporiums and specialty boutiques generally carry an average of 10 different iphone case models for the public to choose from. Given the number of iphones currently in use, this presents a limited level of diversity in iphone protection. In order to provide the public with a more unique array of individuality, famed jewelry designer Lucien has launched their most recent offering, the Lucien Elements line of iphone cases.



Stated Jesse of Lucien Elements, "Our exclusive iphone case lines hold the beauty, elegance and class the world has come to expect from Maison Lucien jewelry. One example of our sturdy, yet luxurious items is the Lucien Elements Le Baron Crocodile. A member of our Leather Series, this case is constructed with underlying aluminum for the utmost reliability. The luxury Lucien has become known for is displayed in a whole new light through the mesmerizing leathers used in our craftsmanship. The patina of our leathers is achieved through superior tanning and processing methods. Presenting a natural and unique texture, our Leather Series is a prime example of the Coolest iPhone Case s available."



Jesse went on to say, "Our Lucien Elements Together series, bearing a half heart design, features stunning Austrian Swarovski crystals and an engraving of the designer's signature. Perfect for couples, life long friends or mother and child pairs, this series offers interlocking stone setting solutions and, when together, form a complete heart. Those seeking even greater individuality may want to consider our limited edition lines, such as the Angels II design of which there were only 999 distributed world wide. Each series in our Limited Edition line is strictly limited in production, with production numbers etched into the Lumabelts, making each piece a valuable collector's item."



"For those who exhibit a more minimalistic style," Jesse continued, "we have developed our Dimensions series. This design offers a unique, highly sought after blend of elegance and simplicity. Rigorously tested and created with the utmost precision, these cases are guaranteed to perfectly fit the mobile device they were designed for while providing ultimate impact protection. The Dimensions series includes interchangeable Lumaframes, Lumaslides and Lumabelts for an infinite number of color combinations. All our products are a testament to the quality, style, elegance and singularity the world has come to expect from Lucien craftsmanship."



About Lucien Elements

World renowned for their unsurpassed jewelry designs, Lucien Elements now brings their unique beauty and style to the world of technology with the presentation of their exclusive iphone cases. Offering the same elegance and individuality as their jewelry, these iphone cases provide a sense of oneness for their owners, as well as incomparable protection for mobile devices.