Luciferase Assays Market Insights, Potential Business Strategies, Mergers and Acquisitions, Revenue Analysis - 2017– 2027

A bioluminescence experiment requires a paired set of biochemical: an enzyme named luciferase and a substrate, which is a molecule that emits light upon interacting with the enzyme or photoprotein. For each of the bioluminescent system required there is a unique co- factors and buffers that are required. Around us there are a lot of biological, natural and light producing systems which produces the enzyme named luciferases. The substrate of luciferases is coin as luciferins. Emil Heinrich DuBois-Reymond, a German physiologist coined both these terms. Luciferases and luciferins are both involved in totally different reactions. For instance, the most commonly used luciferase detects the biological energy molecule adenosine triphosphate.



Luciferase Assays Market: Drivers and Restraints



The market for luciferase assay is expected to upsurge owing to its penetrating usage in research to study the gene expression. Moreover, these luciferases has become powerful tool in molecular biology and genetic engineering where they have replaced chloramphenicol acetyltrans-ferase gene as a reporter.



Bioluminescence is now filling its own niches as well as competing with chemiluminescence. ATP detection via firefly luciferase, for example, has no chemiluminescent counterpart. There is tremendous technological development in the luciferase assay market where the current luciferase technologies permit the quantitative visualization of gene expression at single-cell resolution by imaging its luminescence in real-time using a highly sensitive charged-coupled device (CCD) camera.



Luciferase Assays Market: Segmentation



On the basis of assay type the luciferase assays market can be segment as:

-Beta-galactosidase (LacZ) assays

-Luciferase assays

-Fluorescent protein related assays

-Chloramphenicol acetyltransferase (CAT) assays-Others



On the basis of application the luciferase assays market can be segment as:

-Gene expression

-Post-translational modification

-Protein-protein interaction

-Metabolic activity

-Others



Luciferase Assays Market: Overview



These luciferases are used in bioluminescence assays as researchers believe that where there is light there would be ATP and measuring the light emitted while carrying out the bioluminescence assay is the measure of the metabolic activity. Today luciferases is used in all forms of testing to check the ATP. It is used to check the microbial contamination in many of the beverages company. There are a number of studies going on where the researchers link the interest gene with the luciferases to study the metabolic activity. The investigator through this linkage is able to follow gene expression at different stages of development in a transgenic organism.



Luciferase Assays Market: Region-wise Outlook



In terms of geography, luciferase assays market has been divided into seven regions including North- America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia- Pacific excluding Japan, Japan Middle-East & Africa and Latin America. North America is expected to remain the dominating region while Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as a fastest growing region. Strong research funding and government to study newer assay methods makes North America the dominating region. Economically developing regions such as Asia Pacific has many companies focusing their resources in this region and trying to explore the luciferase assay market potential.



Luciferase Assays Market: Key Market Participants



Some of the luciferase assays market participants are Life Technologies, Sigma Aldrich, Thermo Fisher, Promega, Clontech, Invivogen, Roche Applied Sciences, Switchgear Genomics, Origene, Perkin Elmer, EMD Millipore, Clontech, Gold Biotechnology, Lonza and GE Healthcare Life Sciences. New product launch, collaborations and acquisitions are few of the strategies the luciferase assays market players undertake. For instance, Promega Corporation introduced a new product named Nano-Glo Dual-Luciferase Reporter (NanoDLR) Assay, a two-reporter system that incorporates NanoLuc luciferase technology, providing increased data quality and greater sensitivity for biologically complex applications.