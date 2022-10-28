Lucinity Offers AML Compliance Software to Help Businesses Improve Their Compliance Risk Monitoring Process

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2022 -- Lucinity, a leading anti-money laundering solutions provider, offers AML compliance software to help businesses improve their compliance risk monitoring process. The system follows stringent guidelines for research methodology and inclusion criteria – applying rigorous quality control. The solution provides around-the-clock monitoring of sanction lists, regulatory and enforcement lists, and thousands of reliable media sources, so you have accurate and up-to-date information. The software screens a variety of specific keywords and risk topics that help you filter results for a more focused screening and reduce false positives.



Easily integrated into existing screening processes, the system can simplify and accelerate your due diligence process and make remediation quicker and more intelligent. Through their software, you can ensure customers have the lowest risk of fraud, money laundering, corruption, financial crime, and terrorism, all through a single, easy-to-integrate API. The solution identifies data collected from a customer and compares it to independent data sources to flag suspicious individuals. Businesses and financial institutions looking for comprehensive AML compliance software can check out Lucinity's website for more information.



A representative from the company stated, "Our platform can unlock behavioural insights to identify risky customers and reduce your exposure with Lucinity's SaaS platform. We encourage you to play around with the product to find the aspects you like, and we'll configure the product to support you on your individual journey. At Lucinity, we believe in complementing AML analysts' skills and making them superheroes so they can take on financial crime, saving our customers time and money in the process."



Lucinity is one of the UK's most sought-after providers of AML monitoring software. Their team ensures the platform brings various checks into a single easy-to-configure environment incorporating modern techniques, including machine learning and process automation, to drive efficiency. The organisation helps keep the total cost of ownership low and makes adoption and integration fast and easy for clients. Lucinity facilitates multi-jurisdiction customer onboarding, financial crime detection, and risk & regulatory compliance.



About Lucinity

Founded in 2018, Lucinity is an AML software company with offices in Reykjavík, New York, London and Brussels. Lucinity's unique experience in banking, compliance, regulation, and data science has helped them develop a new approach to tackling money laundering—harnessing the best of human intelligence and augmenting it with advanced AI. Their simple-to-use platform works with analysts complementing their skills so they can take on financial crime, saving institutions time and money in the process.



