Lucinity Offers AML Monitoring Software to Help Businesses Improve Productivity in the Compliance Risk Monitoring Process

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/21/2022 -- Lucinity, a well-renowned provider of AML software, offers anti-money laundering (AML) monitoring software to help businesses improve productivity in the compliance risk monitoring process. The platform is designed to monitor and detect suspicious transactions that can be indicative of money laundering activities, such as large cash deposits, suspicious transfers, and other suspicious financial activity. The tool logs and analyses transactions and other financial data to detect suspicious patterns and activities and can generate automatic alerts about suspicious activity, allowing organisations to investigate further and take appropriate action.



The platform is used by financial institutions and other organisations to detect, monitor, and report suspicious activity. The tool software uses a variety of methods to identify suspicious transactions and patterns of behaviour and also helps financial institutions comply with AML regulations, which are designed to prevent the illegal movement of money from one source to another. The system helps detect and monitor high-risk transactions and activities, analyse customer information, monitor customer transactions, and manage customer risk profiles. Businesses looking to implement anti-money laundering software can visit Lucinity's website for more information.



A representative from the company stated, "Our platform can unlock behavioural insights to identify risky customers and reduce your exposure with Lucinity's SaaS platform. We encourage you to play around with the product to find the aspects you like, and we'll configure the product to support you on your individual journey. At Lucinity, we believe in complementing AML analysts' skills and making them superheroes so they can take on financial crime, saving our customers time and money in the process."



Lucinity is one of the most sought-after providers of AML monitoring software in the UK. Their team ensures the platform brings various checks into a single easy-to-configure environment incorporating modern techniques, including machine learning and process automation, to drive efficiency. The organisation helps keep the total cost of ownership low and makes adoption and integration fast and easy for clients. Lucinity facilitates multi-jurisdiction customer onboarding, financial crime detection, and risk & regulatory compliance.



Founded in 2018, Lucinity is an AML software company with offices in Reykjavík, New York, London and Brussels. Lucinity's unique experience in banking, compliance, regulation, and data science has helped them develop a new approach to tackling money laundering—harnessing the best of human intelligence and augmenting it with advanced AI. Their simple-to-use platform works with analysts complementing their skills so they can take on financial crime, saving institutions time and money in the process.



