Lucinity Offers AML Transaction Monitoring Software Designed for Fast, Efficient Impact

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2023 -- Lucinity, a leading provider of AML solutions, offers AML transaction monitoring software designed for fast, efficient impact. The platform uses advanced algorithms and analytics to monitor customer transactions, identify unusual patterns, and flag suspicious activity. With a simple interface, the tool is used by financial institutions to detect and prevent money laundering activities. The system integrates with a financial institution's existing systems, such as core banking, payment processing, and customer relationship management systems. The software analyses transactions in real-time or batch mode, comparing them against predefined rules, thresholds, and scenarios.



The platform's built-in SAR manager simplifies the compilation and filing of Suspicious Activity Reports with automated data management in a single UI, from compile to preview. The software uses a combination of various techniques, such as anomaly detection, machine learning, and artificial intelligence, to identify suspicious patterns and behaviours. Their platform is a critical tool for financial institutions to comply with AML and counter-terrorist financing regulations, prevent financial crimes, and protect their reputation and customers' trust. Businesses looking to implement AML transaction monitoring software can check out Lucinity's website for more information.



A representative from the company stated, "We provide a modular, smarter AML platform for faster impact without sacrificing experience. The software provides flexible, behaviour-based risk screening, clear decision-making, and explainable artificial intelligence. Lucinity's Transaction Monitoring brings traceable regulation mapping to monitoring financial transactions using a data-driven approach based on the Lucinity Knowledge Graph. Built for scaling, the software leverages regulatory knowledge and adapts to your risk appetite."



Lucinity is one of the most sought-after providers of AML monitoring software in the UK. Their team ensures the platform brings various checks into a single easy-to-configure environment incorporating modern techniques, including machine learning and process automation, to drive efficiency. The organisation helps keep the total cost of ownership low and makes adoption and integration fast and easy for clients. Lucinity facilitates multi-jurisdiction customer onboarding, financial crime detection, and risk & regulatory compliance.



Founded in 2018, Lucinity is an AML software company with offices in Reykjavík, New York, London and Brussels. Lucinity's unique experience in banking, compliance, regulation, and data science has helped them develop a new approach to tackling money laundering—harnessing the best of human intelligence and augmenting it with advanced AI. Their simple-to-use platform works with analysts complementing their skills so they can take on financial crime, saving institutions time and money in the process.



