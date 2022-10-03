Lucinity Offers AML Transaction Monitoring Software to Help Prevent Financial Crimes

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2022 -- Lucinity, a leading provider of AML software, offers AML transaction monitoring software to help prevent financial crimes. The system helps businesses identify and track suspicious activity, flag potential money laundering risks, and help report suspicious activity to authorities. Designed to detect and prevent money laundering activities, the solution is used by financial institutions and other organisations that are required to comply with anti-money laundering regulations. The software uses a variety of techniques to detect suspicious activity, including data mining, pattern recognition, and artificial intelligence.



The software empowers businesses with AML, KYC/B and ID&V solutions so you can make faster decisions and onboard customers in seconds. The solution helps businesses gain better insights into the effectiveness of their flagging processes and easily comply with evolving legislation. With a SAR manager incorporated in the system, they can help financial institutions quickly flag and report suspicious behaviour. Businesses seeking assistance in detecting money laundering activity can visit Lucinity's website for more information.



A representative from the company stated, "Use our software to unlock behavioural insights to identify risky customers and reduce your exposure. We encourage you to play around with the product to find the aspects you like, and we'll configure the product to support you on your individual journey. At Lucinity, we believe in complementing AML analysts' skills and making them superheroes so they can take on financial crime, saving our customers time and money in the process."



Lucinity is one of the most reputed providers of transaction monitoring software in the UK. The company provides digitised compliance solutions to support regulated businesses in the fight against financial crime. The organisation strives to help online businesses reduce the cost, time, and challenges faced due to fraud. Their solution simplifies money laundering detection so you can focus on what matters: growing and scaling your company.



About Lucinity

Founded in 2018, Lucinity is an AML software company with offices in Reykjavík, New York, London and Brussels. Lucinity's unique experience in banking, compliance, regulation, and data science has helped them develop a new approach to tackling money laundering—harnessing the best of human intelligence and augmenting it with advanced AI. Their simple-to-use platform works with analysts complementing their skills so they can take on financial crime, saving institutions time and money in the process.



For more information, please visit: https://www.lucinity.com



