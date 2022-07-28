Lucinity Offers Anti Money Laundering Software Designed to Prevent Money Laundering Practices

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/28/2022 -- Lucinity, a well-renowned provider of AML software, offers a money laundering tracking platform with automated SAR management and filing. The platform is designed to streamline your identification processes while keeping them 100% secure and fully compliant with regulations. The system is absolutely frictionless, and can be crucial in preventing fraud, enhancing customer experience and meeting regulatory demands so that you can focus on your core competency and business development. The platform is flexible and entirely driven by clients who can choose the aspects they like to support them on their journey.



The software merges AI, machine learning algorithms, and analysis technology to gain a holistic view of finances. Working alongside financial teams rather than against them, the platform allows them to automate screening processes to save time and scale faster. The system's SAR manager allows businesses to streamline their suspicious activity reporting with everything in one place. The software helps you easily organise, review, validate, and file SARs. Financial institutions looking to flag suspicious individuals about financial crimes can go to Lucinity's website for more information.



A representative for the company stated, "Use our software to unlock behavioural insights to identify risky customers and reduce your exposure. We encourage you to play around with the product to find the aspects you like, and we'll configure the product to support you on your individual journey. At Lucinity, we believe in complementing AML analysts' skills and making them superheroes so they can take on financial crime, saving our customers time and money in the process."



Lucinity is one of the most reputed providers of transaction monitoring software in the UK. Whether the client is a global financial leader or a small startup, the company's solution simplifies the detection of financial crime so clients can focus on growing and scaling their company. By combining ease of integration with a depth of functionality, they are able to provide a solution that can overcome the biggest hurdles of the market.



About Lucinity

Founded in 2018, Lucinity is an AML software company with offices in Reykjavík, New York, London and Brussels. Lucinity's unique experience in banking, compliance, regulation, and data science has helped them develop a new approach to tackling money laundering—harnessing the best of human intelligence and augmenting it with advanced AI. Their simple-to-use platform works with analysts complementing their skills so they can take on financial crime, saving institutions time and money in the process.



For more information, please visit: https://www.lucinity.com



Social Media Profiles



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/lucinityaml/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/lucinityaml

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/lucinity/