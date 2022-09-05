Lucinity Offers Online Anti-Money Laundering Platform to Help Businesses Reduce Alert Fatigue in Compliance Risk Monitoring Process

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2022 -- Lucinity, a leading provider of transaction monitoring software, offers online anti-money laundering platform to help businesses reduce alert fatigue in the compliance risk monitoring process. Their digital solution helps businesses comply with anti-money laundering (AML) regulations and can be used to screen customers, transactions, and other data points for suspicious activity. Combining AI, machine learning, and automation, the software not only optimizes efficacy and accuracy but also provides full regulatory compliance coverage and auditability. The software helps ensure accurate alert detection, increase team productivity, and lower compliance program costs.



The solution allows AML departments to more effectively monitor suspicious activities, be confident they're focusing on the right issues and risks, and automate processes while retaining the power to make the final decision. Their efficient, automated platform performs a wide range of national and international anti-money laundering checks against regularly updated regulations. Whether the client is a corporation or an individual, their all-in-one AML solution covers every base ensuring your business is protected. Financial institutions looking to flag suspicious financial behaviour can check out Lucinity's website for more information.



A representative from the company stated, "Our platform can unlock behavioural insights to identify risky customers and reduce your exposure with Lucinity's SaaS platform. We encourage you to play around with the product to find the aspects you like, and we'll configure the product to support you on your individual journey. We encourage you to play around with the product to find the aspects you like, and we'll configure the product to support you on your individual journey."



Lucinity is one of the most well-renowned providers of anti-money laundering software in the UK. The company's unique and innovative online platform enables customers to electronically identify UK and international individuals and businesses. The organisation's mission is to serve regulated businesses with the most efficient and cost-effective client verification tools, delivering Anti-Money Laundering (AML), Know Your Customer (KYC), and Customer Due Diligence (CDD) information, ensuring their clients' businesses remain compliant and protected.



About Lucinity

Founded in 2018, Lucinity is an AML software company with offices in Reykjavík, New York, London and Brussels. Lucinity's unique experience in banking, compliance, regulation, and data science has helped them develop a new approach to tackling money laundering—harnessing the best of human intelligence and augmenting it with advanced AI. Their simple-to-use platform works with analysts complementing their skills so they can take on financial crime, saving institutions time and money in the process.



For more information, please visit: https://www.lucinity.com



Social Media Profiles



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/lucinityaml/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/lucinityaml

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/lucinity/