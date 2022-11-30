Lucinity Offers Online Anti Money Laundering Software to Help Businesses Flag Suspicious Individuals

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/30/2022 -- Lucinity, a leading provider of AML solutions in the UK, offers online anti-money laundering software to help businesses flag suspicious individuals. Banks and financial institutions use the system to detect, investigate, and report money laundering activities. The solution can track and monitor suspicious activity, flag potential money laundering red flags, and generate reports that can be used to help investigate and prosecute money laundering cases. The software typically includes transaction monitoring, customer risk scoring, and compliance reporting.



Their system can help identify suspicious activity and monitor transactions to help prevent money laundering. The solution helps businesses save manual review time with their customizable risk-scoring engine to detect fraud attempts automatically. The software provides businesses with real-time information security and automated 24-hour review alerts with updates for record changes. The system streamlines investigations with a custom hub and intuitive link analysis. Businesses and financial institutions looking to implement anti-money laundering software can check out Lucinity's website for more information.



A representative from the company stated, "Our platform can unlock behavioural insights to identify risky customers and reduce your exposure with Lucinity's SaaS platform. We encourage you to play around with the product to find the aspects you like, and we'll configure the product to support you on your journey. At Lucinity, we believe in complementing AML analysts' skills and making them superheroes so they can take on financial crime, saving our customers time and money in the process."



Lucinity is one of the most reputed providers of transaction monitoring software in the UK. Whether the client is a global financial leader or a small startup, the company's solution simplifies financial crime detection so clients can focus on growing and scaling their company. By combining ease of integration with a depth of functionality, they can provide a solution that can overcome the most significant hurdles of the market.



About Lucinity

Founded in 2018, Lucinity is an AML software company with offices in Reykjavík, New York, London and Brussels. Lucinity's unique experience in banking, compliance, regulation, and data science has helped them develop a new approach to tackling money laundering—harnessing the best of human intelligence and augmenting it with advanced AI. Their simple-to-use platform works with analysts complementing their skills so they can take on financial crime, saving institutions time and money in the process.



