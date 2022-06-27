Lucinity Offers Online Platform to Help Financial Institutions Detect and Investigate Financial Crimes

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2022 -- Lucinity, a leading provider of AML solutions, offers highly effective software to help banks tackle money laundering. The software unifies financial crime compliance requirements of businesses into a single environment with transaction monitoring, allowing them to manage the full financial crime lifecycle. With its advanced AI technology, the software has the capabilities to solve your problems with identity, fraud, and financial crimes. The technology incorporated within the platform stays up to date with financial crime regulations to reinforce AML compliance. Using Lucinity's AML software, banks can discover money laundering efficiently.



With a seamless dashboard, the software allows users to organise, review, validate, and file SARs. The solution can help organise cases using dashboards that provide an overview of all cases requiring attention. The platform intelligently orchestrates a smooth customer journey whilst detecting and preventing financial crime and fraud. The software utilises risk scoring and robust informed decision methods to help businesses dynamically manage risk without increasing risk exposure. Financial businesses looking to identify and report suspicious activities can go to Lucinity's website for more information.



A representative for the company stated, "Our platform can unlock behavioural insights to identify risky customers and reduce your exposure with Lucinity's SaaS platform. We encourage you to play around with the product to find the aspects you like, and we'll configure the product to support you on your individual journey. At Lucinity, we believe in complementing AML analysts' skills and making them superheroes so they can take on financial crime, saving our customers time and money in the process."



Lucinity is one of the most sought-after providers of AML monitoring software in the UK. Their team ensures the platform brings various checks into a single easy-to-configure environment incorporating modern techniques, including machine learning and process automation, to drive efficiency. The organisation helps keep the total cost of ownership low and makes adoption and integration fast and easy for clients. Lucinity facilitates multi jurisdiction customer onboarding, financial crime detection, and risk & regulatory compliance.



About Lucinity

Founded in 2018, Lucinity is an AML software company with offices in Reykjavík, New York, London and Brussels. Lucinity's unique experience in banking, compliance, regulation, and data science has helped them develop a new approach to tackling money laundering—harnessing the best of human intelligence and augmenting it with advanced AI. Their simple-to-use platform works with analysts complementing their skills so they can take on financial crime, saving institutions time and money in the process.



