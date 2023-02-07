Lucinity Offers Online Tool to Help Financial Institutions Enhance Their AML Compliance Programs

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/07/2023 -- Lucinity, a popular AML transaction monitoring system, offers an online tool to help financial institutions enhance their AML compliance programs. The platform helps detect patterns in customer behaviour and alerts the organisation to potentially fraudulent activities. The software is used by banks, financial institutions, and other organizations to monitor customer transactions, identify suspicious activities, and comply with anti-money laundering regulations. The system helps improve the organisation's customer service and risk management practices. The software includes various features such as transaction monitoring, customer due diligence, data analytics, and risk scoring.



The platform uses a database of known money laundering patterns and indicators, as well as tools to help analyse and detect suspicious transactions. The tool also includes reporting capabilities that allow institutions to report suspected money laundering activities to the relevant authorities directly from the software. The system helps financial institutions automate the process of monitoring customers and transactions for suspicious activities, including identity verification and transaction monitoring. Businesses looking to implement anti-money laundering software can visit Lucinity's website for more information.



A representative from the company stated, "You can reap the benefits of Human AI in transaction monitoring with better detection, faster review, and super-efficient SAR management. Streamline your reporting process with the Lucinity SAR Manager. File straight from a case to regulators around the world and manage all your SARs in one place. We encourage you to play around with the product to find the aspects you like, and we'll configure the product to support you on your individual journey."



Lucinity is one the most reputed providers of transaction monitoring software in the UK. Whether the client is a global financial leader or a small startup, the company's solution simplifies the detection of financial crime so clients can focus on growing and scaling their company. By combining ease of integration with a depth of functionality, they are able to provide a solution that can overcome the biggest hurdles of the market.



