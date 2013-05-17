LuckStock.com Is Here to Unchain from the Endless Recurring Royalties on Music and Audio for Projects

Dubai, UAE -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/17/2013 -- Have you been wondering of a way to shake off royalties that cost you when you get a music or audio to spice up your projects, be it Television shows, movies or footages and even some moving presentation? Yes, most likely this has been a huge burden to many over the years. LuckStock is therefore here to save you from the unnecessary toil in whatever you do and with this site in place; you can hence do a lot without regretting your actions but expect huge success.



Just to let you know about LuckStock.com; this is a small group of creative minds from Europe with a requisite experience in music production and licensing and also project management. Their main mission or objective is to create an advanced virtual and extensive market platform where buyers and composers can be able to connect. In so doing, they help propagate the achievements of the two parties and make them beneficiaries of their own projects in one way or the other. As for the buyers, LuckStock.com offers an advanced stock and royalty free music and audio market place with high quality music and audio from different composers all over the world. These music and audios or sound effects can be useful in many ways and mainly to Television, radio, video, websites, presentations, promotions and even occasion recordings. Buyers therefore pay once and can use the music or audio in any legal purpose, any time, and for all the time after the acquisition of the license of purchase, ownership and use. As for the new buyers, the first deposit of $20 or more attracts +20% bonus of the deposit amount! What a good start!



LuckStock has the best plans for the composers and this not the past times when composers could earn little from the work of their hands. Composer of music or audio have been given a platform to expose, negotiate and sell their music globally and from the sales, revenue share is a wonderful one; a minimum of 50% goes to the composer and apart from that the contract does not restrict any composer from selling or offering their music elsewhere and moreover, LuckStock has no specific style or genre of music. All that is required of your music is that it must be of high quality as far as the musicality and recording features are concerned. Worth mentioning is that this music and audio library is popular and infusing into the competitive market with an astonishing speed and it has gained a great deal of publicity. LuckStock.com has made an achievement so far worth millions for the short time after it was launched - six months ago.



Its achievements is measured by the fact that it has attracted over 350 producers and has been able to hand pick over 10,000 audios, music and sound effect that have already been purchased and licensed to TV shows, YouTube and even radio broadcasting. The support team is therefore the main anchor of this website and has no external investments but the market niche allows it to make millions of turnovers. This is an amazing place to make your efforts yield so easily.



