LuckyDog Recreation Unleashes Rope-Based Playground Equipment in Idaho

Ashton, ID -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2014 -- Rope-based playground equipment is the new buzzword in the world of children’s play. LuckyDog Recreation, a locally based playground construction company, is blowing the market open in Idaho for this “new-fangled” style of equipment.



“The next wave of exciting playground equipment is rope-based playgrounds,” states Nicole Stoddard of LuckyDog Recreation. “The reason they are ‘so hot’ is that they engage children ‘of all ages,’ including grown-ups, in dynamic community play."



"Unlike traditional playgrounds that tend to ‘segregate’ able-bodied activities from activities intended for people with limited abilities, rope-based playgrounds are designed to be universally inclusive. Everyone can have fun at the same time on the same toy,” continues Stoddard.



On April 30th, LuckyDog Recreation unveiled the second rope-based playground game in the Treasure Valley, the Astro Spinning Net Climber, at Bellano Creek, a Coleman Homes’ property and third community in Meridian, ID, located North of the intersection of Ten Mile Road and Ustick Road.



Landscape architects and park and playground planners attended the unveiling of the rope-based playground and met with equipment experts from LuckyDog Recreation and special guest, Rob Lockhart, engineer and rope-based playground expert from Dynamo Industries. Lockhart and Dynamo are pioneering the resurgence of this unique form of play equipment world-wide.



Rob Lockhart of Dynamo Playgrounds

Lockhart has worked with Dynamo for more than a decade taking their innovative products to new heights, including the new Quad Pods double-spinning climber, and the new World’s Tallest Pyramid Net, which stands 50 feet tall. As a leader in the commercial playground industry, Dynamo is an active participant in the IPEMA program ensuring safe play for all children.



Lockhart sits on both the IPEMA Equipment Certification Committee as well as the ASTM Subcommittee on Playgrounds for Public Use, as well as being an advisor to the CSA Technical Committee in Children’s Play-spaces & Equipment.



Lockhart is knowledgeable about every aspect of the design and construction of rope-based playground equipment, as well as the world’s major safety standards. He is a great resource for anyone looking to better understand all of the possibilities of this non-traditional way of play.



Coleman Homes, Bellano Creek

For over 40 years, Coleman Homes has established a reputation for building premier communities and quality homes throughout California, Nevada and Idaho. As a second generation, family-owned real estate company, Coleman Homes is committed to the preservation and appreciation of home values in the Treasure Valley.



They are the exclusive builder at Bellano Creek, providing a reliable, personal and financial long-term investment for homeowners. Bellano Creek, a neighborhood for families, will feature a park with a swimming pool and playground equipment built by LuckyDog Recreation.



Coleman Homes broke ground for the Bellano Creek project with their sales center and model home complex, featuring three fully decorated model homes, in late December 2013 and opened the models to the public in the middle of March this year.



LuckyDog Recreation

"The sense of urgency for park planners and providers of play equipment to provide equipment that challenges, engages and gets families involved in outdoor physical activity is ever increasing. Dynamo Playgrounds is leading the world-wide charge by changing the way children perceive their play environment," adds Nicole Stoddard of LuckyDog Recreation. “Thanks to forward thinking home builders like Coleman homes, the new ‘landscape of play’ has arrived in Idaho.”



For more information on Dynamo rope-based playground equipment contact Nicole Stoddard of LuckyDog Recreation. Call 1-800-388-2196 or visit http://luckydogrecreation.com



Contact Information

Nicole Stoddard - LuckyDog Recreation - Idaho Office

P.O. Box 603, Ashton, ID 834201

1-800-388-2196

nicole@luckydrec.com