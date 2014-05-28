LuckyDresShop Announces Guaranteed Savings on Wedding Dresses Online, Prom Dresses & a Variety of Special Occasion Dresses

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2014 -- Finding the best wedding dress is not always possible. And finding a wedding gown at cheap prices is always difficult for many women. Now, women who are getting married can rely on the best wedding dress collections brought by LuckyDresShop. The online store brings a wide variety of cheap wedding dresses online, offering significant and guaranteed discounts. For example, one can save a guaranteed $5 for every order above $100, and for an order above $200, one can save $10.



The spokesperson of the web store maintains that these cost saving deals have been designed to offer women a freedom and affordability when it comes to purchasing the best wedding gown matching their style preferences and their individual personality. “Moreover, we have a wide variety, ensuring the best fit for women of any shape, size and design choices,” he states. They have recently added sexy floor-length wedding gowns that are drawing huge attention from the worldwide gorgeous ladies who want to look really special on their wedding day.



Besides specializing in wedding dresses, they are also offering a wide range of special occasion dresses that showcase spectacular designs and exceptional creative excellence. They have beautiful prom dresses under 100, featuring attractive designs and vibrant colors that can simply appeal to any young girl who wants to be a show-stopper at her prom party. The online store offers numerous design possibilities and there are several dresses that are available at the price of under $100. “For any young girl, it could be an irresistible offer,” the spokesperson states again.



LuckyDresShop also offers stylish, colorful and pretty Quinceanera dresses that can help a woman stand away from the crowd. These dresses with their unique lacework and spaghetti straps can make a girl look like a real princess. The dresses are available in a variety of colors that can simply enhance the beauty and style quotient of girls and beautiful women. One can check the best dress collections they have and the cost savings they are offering on their website http://www.luckydresshop.com/.



About LuckyDresShop

LuckyDresShop is the leading online retailer of elegant dresses, wedding dresses, party dresses, evening dresses, special occasion dresses and more. They strive to offer a pleasing shopping experience to every customer, offering them high quality dresses at cheap prices. They also offer free shipping and assure of delivering products on time, anywhere across the world.



For Media Contact:

Telephone: +1 (386)-490-9395

Email: sales@luckydresshop.com

Website: http://www.luckydresshop.com