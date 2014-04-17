LuckyDresShop Introduces Its Designer Cheap Wedding Dresses for 2014

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2014 -- World’s leading wedding dress and party dress manufacturer and online retailer, LuckyDresShop announces to bring a new collection of designer apparels to the fashion-conscious women of the planet. These dresses are delicately designed and are available at discount prices. According to a company statement, their new dresses are aimed at bringing the designer dresses within the affordability of a large proportion of global women who want to showcase their personal style and want to look more fashionable.



The new designer cheap wedding dresses feature delicate workmanship and some exclusive designs that can simply appeal to any woman. Moreover, the prices are also affordable, allowing woman customers to grab these high quality and exceptionally designed dresses. They have a complete range of wedding dresses in a wide variety of sizes, colors and styles, and one can easily find a dress that can perfectly suit one’s fashion and style requirements. “There is no dearth of designs. Moreover, a woman can rest assured of finding a perfect fit according to her body shape and size,” the spokesperson of the online store maintains.



The new collection includes backless, strapless, one-shoulder and several other styles in distinct colors. One can select from long and short gowns and can look sexy and beautiful. According to the spokesperson, the new collection has been added with an objective of offering a flexible choice for all girls and women from any part of the world. They have kept the prices very reasonable and one can also get free shipping on select dresses.



Their 2014 dress collection also features A-Line Princess Prom Dresses that can turn any young girl into a charming princess. These dresses are available in a variety of designs and a wide variety of vivid colors that could be suitable to enhance the fashion quotient of a young girl. Moreover, these dresses are available at cheap prices below $100, which any girl can afford to buy. These Cheap Dresses Under 100 have been tastefully designed, allowing a girl to become a showstopper at her prom night. One can glimpse through the entire collection of cheap dresses on the website http://www.luckydresshop.com/



About LuckyDresShop

LuckyDresShop is the leading online retailer of elegant dresses, wedding dresses, party dresses, evening dresses, special occasion dresses and more. They strive to offer a pleasing shopping experience to every customer, offering them high quality dresses at cheap prices. They also offer free shipping and assure of delivering products on time, anywhere across the world.



For Media Contact:

Company: Luckydresshop

City, State, Country: NYC, NY, USA

Phone: +1 (386)-490-9395

Email Id: sales@luckydresshop.com

Website: http://www.luckydresshop.com