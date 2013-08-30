Lucrative Penny Stocks - Allianz SE (ADR)(OTCMKTS:AZSEY), North American Oil & Gas Corp(OTCBB:NAMG), Cellceutix Corp(OTCBB:CTIX), NanoTech Entertainment, Inc.(OTCMKTS:NTEK)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Allianz SE (ADR)(OTCMKTS:AZSEY), North American Oil & Gas Corp(OTCBB:NAMG), Cellceutix Corp(OTCBB:CTIX), NanoTech Entertainment, Inc.(OTCMKTS:NTEK).



Allianz SE (ADR)(OTCMKTS:AZSEY) ended lower -0.68% and complete the day at $14.60. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 358,509. After opening at $14.46, the stock hit as high as $14.62. However, it traded between $10.62 and $15.98 over the last twelve months.



Allianz SE is a Germany-based financial services provider and the holding company of the Allianz Group. It has two main business operations: Insurance Operations and Asset Management. Within the Insurance Operations include a portfolio of property/casualty and life/health insurance products for both private and corporate customers.



Has AZSEY Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



North American Oil & Gas Corp(OTCBB:NAMG) closed yesterday at $1.17, a +11.43% increase. Around 437,271 shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 293,369 shares. The company is now valued at around $70.58 million.



North American Oil & Gas Corp. (NAMOG) is a development-stage company. The Company is engaged in oil and gas exploration in California, through its subsidiary Lani. The Company is focused on its oil and natural gas exploration,



For How Long NAMG Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Cellceutix Corp(OTCBB:CTIX) moved -1.57 percent lower at $1.88 and traded between $1.85 and $1.92 after opening the day at $1.92. Its performance over the last five days remained -5.05%, which stands at -6% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 2.73%.



Cellceutix Corporation is an early-stage developmental biopharmaceutical company. The Company has acquired exclusive rights to eight different pharmaceutical compound candidates that are designed for treatment of diseases which exist, or may exist in the future.



Why Should Investors Buy CTIX After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



NanoTech Entertainment, Inc.(OTCMKTS:NTEK) shares fall, losing -12.47 percent to close at $0.0779. The stock is up around 4768.75% this year and 1489.8% for the last 12 months. Around 4.61 million shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 6.32 million shares.



NanoTech Entertainment, Inc. (NanoTech), formerly Aldar Group, Inc., is a provider of gaming technology for the coin-op arcade, casino gaming and consumer gaming markets



Will NTEK Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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