Lucrative Penny Stocks - Allianz SE (ADR)(OTCMKTS:AZSEY),NanoTech Entertainment, Inc.(OTCMKTS:NTEK), EVEROCK NEW(OTCMKTS:EVRN), Cal Bay International Inc(NDA)(OTCMKTS:CBYI)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Allianz SE (ADR)(OTCMKTS:AZSEY),NanoTech Entertainment, Inc.(OTCMKTS:NTEK), EVEROCK NEW(OTCMKTS:EVRN), Cal Bay International Inc(NDA)(OTCMKTS:CBYI).



Allianz SE (ADR)(OTCMKTS:AZSEY) ended higher +0.03% and complete the day at $15.81. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 265,135. After opening at $15.78, the stock hit as high as $15.84. However, it traded between $11.64 and $16.00 over the last twelve months.



Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. It operates stores that primarily offer food, general merchandise, clothing, and electrical products. The company also provides retail banking, financial, and insurance services. In addition, it engages in data analysis, distribution, and property operations.



For How Long AZSEY will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



NanoTech Entertainment, Inc.(OTCMKTS:NTEK) closed yesterday at $0.102, a -1.92% decrease. Around 4.09 million shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 4.33 million shares. The company is now valued at around $55.59 million.



NanoTech Entertainment, Inc. operates as a technology company with focus on entertainment industry worldwide. The company virtual manufactures and develops technology and games, and then licenses to coin-op arcade, casino gaming, and consumer gaming markets



Has NTEK Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



EVEROCK NEW(OTCMKTS:EVRN) moved +20.00 percent higher at $0.0006 and traded between $0.0005 and $0.0009 after opening the day at $0.0005. Its performance over the last five days remained 700%, which stands at 700% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 700%.



Everock, Inc. engages in the design, production, and distribution of natural gourmet products in the United States. The company provides vegetable dips and sandwich spreads under the Nature's Peak brand name. Its product line includes VeggieSpread and VeggieDip products, which are offered in various flavors.



For How Long EVRN Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Cal Bay International Inc(NDA)(OTCMKTS:CBYI) shares fall, losing -20.00 percent to close at $0.0012. The stock is up around 1100% this year and 1100% for the last 12 months. Around 137.34 million shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 131.48 million shares.



Cal Bay International, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, management, sale, and rental of commercial or residential properties in the United States. It also provides consulting services to individuals and/or businesses.



Will CBYI Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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