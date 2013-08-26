Lucrative Penny Stocks - AURCANA CORP (OTCMKTS: AUNFF), Corporate Resource Services Inc (OTCBB: CRRS), Kao Corporation (ADR) (OTCMKTS: KCRPY), ARTIS REAL EST in TR (OTCMKTS: ARESF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on AURCANA CORP (OTCMKTS: AUNFF), Corporate Resource Services Inc (OTCBB: CRRS), Kao Corporation (ADR) (OTCMKTS: KCRPY), ARTIS REAL EST IN TR (OTCMKTS: ARESF)



AURCANA CORP (OTCMKTS: AUNFF) opened the session at $2.75, remained amid the day range of $2.72 - $2.93 and recently traded at $2.92. The stock showed a positive performance of 4.29% in the recent trading session. The stock gained a volume of 66,636.00 shares and the average volume of the stock remained 83,897.00shares. Aurcana Corporation, a junior mining company, engages in the production and sale of copper, silver, lead, and zinc concentrates. It is also involved in the exploration, development, and operation of natural resource properties.



What was the Moving Force behind AUNFF on Bullish Run? Read This Research Report



Corporate Resource Services Inc (OTCBB: CRRS) traded with volume of 66,344.00 shares in the recent trading session and the average volume of the stock remained 70,209.00 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.35 - $3.90. The stock was recently trading at $3.88. The market capitalization of the stock remained 529.09. Corporate Resource Services Inc, formerly Accountabilities, Inc., incorporated in November 1994, is a provider of diversified staffing, recruiting and consulting services, including temporary staffing services, with a focus on light industrial services.



For How Long CRRS will fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Kao Corporation (ADR) (OTCMKTS: KCRPY) exchanged 11,103.00 shares and the average volume remained 23,568.00 shares. The stock declined -0.10% and was moving at $30.94. The beta of the stock remained 0.39. Kao Corporation is mainly engaged in the consumer product and chemical businesses. The Consumer Product segment has three divisions.



Has KCRPY Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



ARTIS REAL EST IN TR (OTCMKTS: ARESF) gained volume of 28,058.00 shares, while the average volume remained 6,660.00 shares. The stock remained at $13.24. The one month trend of the stock was 90% and the three month trend remained negative -18.27%. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust operates as a closed-end real estate investment trust in Canada. It engages in the acquisition and operation of commercial/retail and light-industrial properties in western Canada.



For How Long ARESF will fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



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