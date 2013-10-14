Lucrative Penny Stocks - BAE Systems PLC (ADR)(OTCMKTS:BAESY), ALSTOM UNSP ADR(OTCMKTS:ALSMY), TURKIYE GARANTI BANK(OTCMKTS:TKGBY), DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG(OTCMKTS:DBOEY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: BAE Systems PLC (ADR)(OTCMKTS:BAESY), ALSTOM UNSP ADR(OTCMKTS:ALSMY), TURKIYE GARANTI BANK(OTCMKTS:TKGBY), DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG(OTCMKTS:DBOEY).



BAE Systems PLC (ADR)(OTCMKTS:BAESY) ended lower -3.25% and complete the day at $27.96 The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 67,108. After opening at $27.89, the stock hit as high as $27.99. However, it traded between $19.11 and $30.24 over the last twelve months.



BAE Systems plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, and hybrid electric drive systems.



Has BAESY Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



ALSTOM UNSP ADR(OTCMKTS:ALSMY) closed yesterday at $3.37. a-1.46% decrease. Around 257,291 shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 265,880 shares. The company is now valued at around $10.55 billion.



Alstom SA designs, supplies, and services various products and systems for power generation and transmission markets in France and internationally. It provides hydro power solutions, including hydro power plants, turbines, generators, control systems, mechanical equipment, and services



Has ALSMY Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



TURKIYE GARANTI BANK(OTCMKTS:TKGBY) moved +0.50 percent higher at $4.04 and traded between $4.01 and $4.10 after opening the day at $4.01. Its performance over the last five days remained 0.5%, which stands at 5.48% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -22.31%.



Türkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. provides retail, commercial, corporate, and small and medium size enterprises (SME) banking services. It offers current accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, term deposits, structured deposit accounts, and accumulating accounts, as well as mutual funds, T-bills/government bonds, Eurobonds, repos, equities, dual currency deposits, Turkish derivatives exchange accounts, and forwards.



For How Long TKGBY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG(OTCMKTS:DBOEY) shares rose, gaining +0.91 percent to close at $7.75. The stock is up around 25.4% this year and 45.4% for the last 12 months. Around 61,120 shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 107,424 shares.



Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. Its activities cover securities and derivatives trading, clearing, settlement, and custody services; and electronic infrastructure and market information.



Why Should Investors Buy DBOEY After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



About LeadingStockAlerts

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/