Lucrative Penny Stocks - BILLABONG INTL LTD A(OTCMKTS:BLLAF), CSL LTD UNSP ADR(OTCMKTS:CMXHY), ZENYATTA VENTURES(OTCMKTS:ZENYF), JBI Inc(OTCMKTS:JBII)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/02/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Our Today’s Focus is on: BILLABONG INTL LTD A (OTCMKTS:BLLAF), CSL LTD UNSP ADR(OTCMKTS:CMXHY), ZENYATTA VENTURES(OTCMKTS:ZENYF), JBI Inc(OTCMKTS:JBII)



BILLABONG INTL LTD A(OTCMKTS:BLLAF) gained volume of 184,283.00 shares and the average volume of the stock remained 800,934.00 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.13 - $1.55 and the day range was $0.37 - $0.39.The stock opened the session at $0.39, and closed the session at $0.39. The stock showed a positive performance of +2.94% in previous trading session. Billabong International Limited is engaged in marketing, distributing, wholesaling, and retailing apparel, accessories, eyewear, wetsuits, and hardgoods in the board sports sector primarily in Australia, North America, Europe, Japan, New Zealand, South Africa, and Brazil.



For How Long BLLAF’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



In previous session, CSL LTD UNSP ADR (OTCMKTS:CMXHY) traded 9,613.00 shares and the average volume of the stock remained 21,509.00 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $22.25 - $32.69. The stock was a bull and advanced +1.07%, while its closing price stayed at $30.31. The market capitalization of the stock remained 29.22 billion. The half-yearly trend of the stock remained negative -1.08%. CSL Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through CSL Behring, bioCSL, and CSL Intellectual Property segments.



For How Long CMXHY will fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



ZENYATTA VENTURES (OTCMKTS:ZENYF) volume of the stock was 15,755.00 shares in the most recent session and the average volume remained 29,048.00 shares. The stock plunged -0.27% and finished the prior session at the closing price of $3.74. The stock traded 15,755.00 shares in its previous trading session and its average volume remained 29,048.00 shares. Zenyatta Ventures Ltd., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties primarily in northern Ontario, Canada. It principally explores for graphite, as well as nickel, copper, and platinum group metal deposits.



Why Should Investors Buy ZENYF After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



JBI Inc (OTCMKTS:JBII) traded with volume of 73,728.00 shares and the average volume of the stock remained 76,780.00 shares. The stock finished the trading at $0.360. The market capitalization of the stock remained 33.76 million. The beta of the stock remained 263.20. JBI, Inc. engages in the production and sale of fuel products from mixed and unwashed waste plastics. It provides Plastic2Oil, a process that converts waste plastic into fuel through a series of chemical reactions.



Where JBII is Headed Exactly? Find out in This Trend Analysis Reports



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