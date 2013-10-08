Lucrative Penny Stocks - Bio-Path Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:BPTH), Roche Holding Ltd. (ADR)(OTCMKTS:RHHBY), Alkaline Water Company Inc (OTCBB:WTER), Provectus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCMKTS:PVCT)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Bio-Path Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:BPTH), Roche Holding Ltd. (ADR)(OTCMKTS:RHHBY), Alkaline Water Company Inc (OTCBB:WTER), Provectus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCMKTS:PVCT).



Bio-Path Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:BPTH) ended lower-6.80% and complete the day at $2.74. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 373,452. After opening at $2.94, the stock hit as high as $3.00. However, it traded between $0.26 and $3.00 over the last twelve months.



Bio-Path Holdings, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutic products utilizing its proprietary liposomal delivery technology to systemically distribute nucleic acid drugs throughout the human body with a simple intravenous transfusion



Has BPTH Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Roche Holding Ltd. (ADR)(OTCMKTS:RHHBY) closed yesterday at $65.41, a -0.73% decrease. Around 316,717 shares were traded, low from, an-average trading volume of 592,400 shares. The company is now valued at around $225,68 billion.



Roche Holding AG operates in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, European Union, and internationally. It discovers, develops, and delivers diagnostic and therapeutic products and services that enable patients and healthcare professionals in the detection, prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and treatment monitoring of diseases.



Has RHHBY Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Alkaline Water Company Inc (OTCBB:WTER) moved -1.00 percent lower at $0.495 and traded between $0.46 and $0.53 after opening the day at $0.50. Its performance over the last five days remained -26.52%, which stands at -36.94% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -17.5%.



The Alkaline Water Company Inc. engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and selling bottled alkaline water in bulk for retail sale. The company offers bottled alkaline water to retail consumers in three-liter and one-gallon volumes under the Alkaline84 brand. Its target retail markets include chain and independent health food stores



Why Should Investors Buy WTER After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Provectus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCMKTS:PVCT) shares rose, gaining +5.71 percent to close at $0.925. The stock is up around 65.18% this year and 50.41% for the last 12 months. Around 1.17 million shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 671,258 shares.



Provectus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a development-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing pharmaceuticals for oncology and dermatology indications.



Why Should Investors Buy PVCT After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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