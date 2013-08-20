Lucrative Penny Stocks - CHINA CONSTRUCTION B (OTCMKTS:CICHY), Refill Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:REFG), Primco Management Inc (OTCBB:PMCM), Sigma Labs Inc (OTCMKTS:SGLB)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: CHINA CONSTRUCTION B (OTCMKTS:CICHY), Refill Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:REFG), Primco Management Inc (OTCBB:PMCM), Sigma Labs Inc (OTCMKTS:SGLB)



CHINA CONSTRUCTION B (OTCMKTS:CICHY) gained volume of 55,434.00 shares and the average volume of the stock remained 80,283.00 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $12.73 - $17.41 and the day range was $15.20 - $15.36, recently. The stock opened the session at $15.20, remained amid the day range of $15.20 - $15.36, and its recent trading price was $15.23. The stock showed a negative performance of -0.13% in its trading session China Construction Bank Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate and personal banking, and treasury services. Its Corporate Banking segment offers various financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.



Has CICHY Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



In the recent trading session, Refill Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:REFG) traded 483,282.00 shares and the average volume of the stock remained 16,772.00 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.15 - $2.12. The stock was a bull and advanced 111.76%, while its trading price stayed at $0.360 the market capitalization of the stock remained 65.00. The half-yearly trend of the stock remained negative -83.02%. Refill Energy, Inc. is engaged in producing clean, renewable, non-global warming energy from the conversion of any carbon-based feedstock either solid or liquid, such as municipal solid waste (MSW), coal, sewage, used tires, forestry waste, agriculture waste, animal carcasses and biomass to a combination of electricity, steam, fuels, chemicals and hydrogen.



For How Long REFG will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Primco Management Inc (OTCBB:PMCM) volume of the stock was 13.36M shares in the most recent session and the average volume remained 66.19M shares. The stock advanced 6.45% in its recent trading session, at the trading price of $0.0033. The stock traded 13.36M shares and its average volume remained 66.19M shares. Primco Management Inc. operates as an integrated multi-media entertainment and real estate development company primarily in the United States. The Company is engaged in the production and distribution of music recordings and films and development of real estate properties.



Will PMCM Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Sigma Labs Inc (OTCMKTS:SGLB) traded with volume of 2.56M shares and the average volume of the stock remained 7.76M shares. The stock increased 11.11% and was recently trading at $0.0650. The market capitalization of the stock remained 36.08 million. The beta of the stock remained 6.22. Sigma Labs, Inc. has two wholly-owned subsidiaries, B6 Sigma, Inc. and Sumner & Lawrence Limited (dba Sumner Associates). B6 Sigma, Inc. (B6 Sigma) develops precision manufacturing solutions and advanced materials technologies, as well as Reasearch and Development solutions for first-tier integrators and other commercial firms worldwide.



Why Should Investors Buy SGLB After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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