Lucrative Penny Stocks - Cloud Security Corp(OTCBB:CLDS), MEDINAH MINERALS INC(OTCMKTS:MDMN), BFC Financial Corporation(OTCMKTS:BFCF), Applied DNA Sciences Inc(OTCMKTS:APDN)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Cloud Security Corp(OTCBB:CLDS), MEDINAH MINERALS INC(OTCMKTS:MDMN), BFC Financial Corporation(OTCMKTS:BFCF), Applied DNA Sciences Inc(OTCMKTS:APDN).



Cloud Security Corp(OTCBB:CLDS) ended higher +12.50% and complete the day at $0.540. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 503,949. After opening at $0.51, the stock hit as high as $0.54. However, it traded between $0.11 and $1.47 over the last twelve months.



Cloud Security Corp., a development stage company, operates as an information technology services and software company. It primarily delivers access to computer desktops and other consumer electron devices from remote locations.



For How Long CLDS will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



MEDINAH MINERALS INC(OTCMKTS:MDMN) closed yesterday at $0.0630, a +5.00% increase. Around 9.99 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 1.59 million shares. The company is now valued at around $53.57 million.



Medinah Minerals Inc., a junior mining exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties primarily in South America. It primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum.



For How Long MDMN Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



BFC Financial Corporation(OTCMKTS:BFCF) moved -4.82 percent lower at $2.37 and traded between $2.32 and $2.51 after opening the day at $2.50. Its performance over the last five days remained 0.85%, 1-year performance after recent close was 83.72%.



BFC Financial Corporation is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments and acquisitions of middle market companies.



Why Should Investors Buy BFCF After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Applied DNA Sciences Inc(OTCMKTS:APDN) shares fall, losing -2.42 percent to close at $0.0927. The stock is down around -54.56% this year and -51.13% for the last 12 months. Around 2.88 million shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 3.53 million shares.



Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. provides botanical-DNA based security and authentication solutions in Europe and the United States. The company offers SigNature DNA markers for embedding into a range of products, including various inks, dyes, textile treatments, thermal ribbon, thread, varnishes, and adhesives



Will APDN Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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