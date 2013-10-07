Lucrative Penny Stocks - E-Waste Systems Inc (OTCMKTS:EWSI), DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG(OTCMKTS:DBOEY), L'Oreal SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS:LRLCY), Marani Brands, Inc.(OTCMKTS:MRIB)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: E-Waste Systems Inc (OTCMKTS:EWSI), DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG(OTCMKTS:DBOEY), L'Oreal SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS:LRLCY), Marani Brands, Inc.(OTCMKTS:MRIB).



E-Waste Systems Inc (OTCMKTS:EWSI) ended higher +16.28% and complete the day at $0.0500. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 2.80 million. After opening at $0.04, the stock hit as high as $0.05.



E-Waste Systems, Inc. provides waste electric and electronic equipment processing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company is also involved in the provision of end-to-end solutions in IT asset recovery, e-waste management, and electronics reverse logistics.



For How Long EWSI will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG(OTCMKTS:DBOEY) closed yesterday at $7.58, a -1.10% decrease. Around 47,930 shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 97,210 shares. The company is now valued at around $14.79 billion.



Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. Its activities cover securities and derivatives trading, clearing, settlement, and custody services; and electronic infrastructure and market information.



Has DBOEY Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



L'Oreal SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) moved -0.71percent lower at $33.75 and traded between $33.74 and $34.15 after opening the day at $33.96. Its performance over the last five days remained -1.89%, which stands at 2.77% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 20.62%.



L?Oréal S.A. provides various cosmetics products for women and men worldwide. The company offers various consumer products, such as skin care, make-up, hair color, hair care, and styling products under the L?Oréal Paris



Why Should Investors Buy LRLCY After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Marani Brands, Inc.(OTCMKTS:MRIB) shares rose, gaining +25.00 percent to close at $0.0075. The stock is up around 3650% this year and 1400% for the last 12 months. Around 9.39 million shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 8.10 million shares.



Marani Brands, Inc. (Marani) is engaged in the importation and sale of alcoholic beverage products, primarily Marani Vodka, its flagship product



Why Should Investors Buy MRIB After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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